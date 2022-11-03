Longtime animal control officer in Flagstaff retires

Change has been coming to Flagstaff Animal Control since COVID-19 arrived on the scene, and this week that change grows more dramatic as a longtime officer is leaving the department.

Flagstaff Animal Control Officer Shalaine Bigler has been patrolling an average of 100 to 130 miles per day every day for 28 years. On Tuesday, she retired.

Bigler, a former dog groomer and Humane Society employee, joined the Flagstaff Police Department Animal Control Unit after taking up any work she could involving animals.

Raised on a ranch, she jokes about preferring to work with pets over people, but is serious about a career driven by her love for and desire to protect and serve Arizona animals.

After answering emails, Bigler used to head out on patrol looking for loose pets (“dogs at large”) wandering alone or walking without a leash. She responded to calls about bites from domesticated animals and wildlife. Bigler also looked into alleged animal abuse.

She handed out citations when needed, offered education to pet owners and sometimes impounded dogs — meaning she took custody of them and signed them over to the “pound” or animal shelter.

Like so many others, Bigler’s job was reshaped by the pandemic.

“COVID changed a lot of things. We got very extremely lenient on citations,” Bigler said, “because we didn’t want the animals going to the pound at all. We didn’t want to make too much contact in homes.”

According to a Flagstaff Police Department monthly report, by September there had been 100% fewer citations written by animal control officers compared to the year (to date) prior.

Impound numbers, Bigler said, were also down overall compared to what they were prior to the pandemic.

“An average month before COVID and our changes, we were probably averaging 20 or 30 [impounds] a month each, down to maybe we’re doing 5 to 10 per person. It’s not much at all,” Bigler said.

Technology, too, has meant fewer dogs are taken to the pound by animal control officers.

In the past year and a half, Bigler said, officers have been given microchip readers. They can scan an animal for an implanted chip and typically locate their owner.

Microchipping has helped officers like Bigler to return animals home at a higher rate. According to data from High Country Humane Society, shared by Flagstaff Police Department, only 35 dogs were dropped off by the city (including officers who work on regular police patrol, and citizen’s patrol) in a month’s time. According to statistics compiled by the Flagstaff Police Department, 272 animals have been impounded since the beginning of the year.

“Our numbers are extremely low since we got the chip readers. We have a smaller staff at the shelter, so our resources are much more diligent. We’re trying to get dogs home rather than taking them to the pound, so our numbers are juristically low,” Bigler said.

Keeping families with their pets is a priority for officers — and that mindset from the pandemic is likely to remain.

In order to keep dogs with their families, and safer overall, Bigler has a recommendation.

“I want to make sure that everybody has their dogs properly vaccinated and keeping dogs on a leash are our main two things right now. It also makes it easier if your animal was to accidentally bite somebody -- it still makes it easier on the dog and the family knowing that they’re properly vaccinated,” she said.

Bigler noted that there were rabies cases in wildlife last year, another reason to encourage vaccination. Aside from that, having pets microchipped is also something Animal Control recommends.

There are job openings at Animal Control — not unlike almost every department in local law enforcement.

With only two allocated animal control officers on patrol in the first place, Bigler’s retirement means the staffing shortage at Animal Control is even more extreme. Without her, Flagstaff doesn't have a dedicated animal control officer.

Now, patrolmen and police aides will take over animal control calls until the two openings can be filled.

On a fundamental level, having only two officers on patrol has equated to fewer citations and impounds, regardless of trends in dogs being off leash or barking excessively.

Still, Flagstaff Police Department officials are hoping to hire new animal control officers to meet the needs of the community's four-legged residents.