Lone Tree Overpass expected to reduce spending in Flagstaff’s Southside businesses

Southside businesses can expect to see over $350,000 less in annual consumer spending after the Lone Tree Overpass is constructed, according to the economic impact study (EIS) presented to Flagstaff City Council Tuesday night.

Council directed city staff to conduct an EIS after traffic modeling showed that the Lone Tree Overpass project could reduce traffic flows on South San Francisco and Beaver Street by 70%. The EIS was conducted by WSP, the engineering firm partnered with the city on the project, and presented to Council by Jason Carlaftes of WSP.

The EIS evaluated two commercials district, the “Beaver/San Francisco (BSF) District” (Southside) that encompasses those streets south of the tracks, and the “Lone Tree/Butler District” in southeast Flagstaff, an area locally known as “Little Scottsdale.” Findings from the EIS show that new traffic flows created by the Lone Tree Overpass would result in $351,100 less annual consumer spending in the Southside and $232,000 more annual spending in Little Scottsdale. By 2040, that change in spending will total $5.2 million less spending in BSF, and $3.4 million more spending in Little Scottsdale, a net decrease of $1.8 million across both districts.

Impacts will vary by business type, Carlaftes said. Businesses in the Southside that rely on passerby “opportunity” sales will be more heavily impacted by the reduction of traffic than businesses that rely on “destination” sales — where a customer travels specifically to visit a business. Examples of “opportunity” businesses can include coffee shops, retail and grocers to some extent.

This shift would put a pressure on businesses to make “natural adjustments,” Carlaftes said, adding that the decrease in vehicle traffic could open up Southside for improved multi-modal traffic infrastructure, which could help lessen the impact on businesses.

“If the city were to designate bike corridors on Beaver and San Francisco, that might help accelerate that type of traffic,” Carlaftes said.

“I’m all for bike infrastructure,” said Brandon Cox, general manager of Macy’s European Coffeehouse and Bakery on Beaver Street. Cox added that a shift in traffic accompanied by improved multi-modal access would allow Macy’s to re-connect with the local customer base.

“A lot of locals love to bike,” Cox said. “It’s what we do.”

Despite being a business that would theoretically be impacted by a decrease in opportunity sales, Cox estimated that a significant portion of his customers come to Macy’s as a destination. In some cases a little less traffic might be a good thing.

“I know I've lost customers over the years because we're so busy all the time with the tourists,” Cox said. “I would love to cater more to the community.”

Having to adjust to less opportunity sales is “not ideal” said Lizzie Simpkins, owner of Zani Cards and Gifts.

Her bright blue storefront “fortunately” faces one way traffic on Beaver Street, and while decreased vehicle traffic could mean less stop-ins, she’s not opposed to seeing fewer cars on the street.

“There’s a lot of traffic in this part of town,” Simpkins said. She said she sees “almost accidents” on a daily basis.

“I don't think it'd be terrible to have more access for bikes and pedestrians to actually get around safely,” Simpkins said.

In her estimation, Flagstaff is such a “destination” town to begin with, that many tourists are likely to find her shop even if there is reduced vehicle traffic.

“If your goal is to see downtown, you’re going to make it here one way or another,” Simpkins said.

A public meeting to discuss the Lone Tree Overpass EIS is being scheduled for the third week of July. That same meeting will also address intersection design, public art and beautification efforts associated with the overpass.

After hearing the EIS during Tuesday’s meeting, city council also gave direction for the project to proceed without the “Elden Corridor” roadway beneath the overpass. This roadway was part of the original planning and designed to connect parcels east and west of the overpass, but favor has shifted toward honoring the Southside Community Plan, which advocated for using the narrow space for FUTS trail and park amenities.

“It seems like we can’t have both the park amenities and the corridor in that space,” said Councilmember Austin Aslan. "I have to prioritize the park amenities. They’re long overdue for the [Southside] neighborhood.”

The decision to move forward without the Elden corridor roadway was unanimous. Councilmembers noted that choosing a trail system over a roadway would also help save cost on a project that was already “over budget.”

Council will further address of the Lone Tree Overpass intersection design during the regularly scheduled work session on June 7.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.