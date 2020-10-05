LONDON ZOO: You'll definitely know a tapir if you're fortunate to see one

Multiple pronunciations exist for the word tapir, so it may rhyme with paper, appear or rapier. The Indonesian word for tapir is the same word as the one for rhinoceros, while the Thai word for this animal translates as “mixture is finished”. That refers to an ancient belief that tapirs were created from the leftover parts of other animals. Perhaps the most unusual term related to tapirs is the one used to describe a group of them, which is a candle.

Tapirs play a big role in reforestation, especially in areas that have been burned or logged, where tapirs often spend a lot of time. They feed on over 300 different species of fruit, and piles of their poop can contain thousands of seeds, which is why they are sometimes called the gardeners of the forest. The seeds they carry include those of big carbon-storing trees that smaller animals cannot pass.

All tapir species are endangered or vulnerable, and they are nocturnal or crepuscular (active at dusk and dawn), so we were extremely fortunate to see one. The individual we saw was sleeping in a small hollowed-out area between some trees and bushes, and we were only a few meters from it. They are rare, so the likelihood of seeing one was not great, but it would still have been hard not to be disappointed. Luckily, we did not have to grapple with such a letdown so my allegiance to the family motto was not tested.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0