London Zoo: What all dads can learn from the three-spined stickleback

Few would argue against the idea that dads make a difference in their children’s lives, and new contributions by dads in the animal world continue to be discovered.
Two scientists explored how paternal care makes a difference in the behavior of offspring and how those differences affect their fitness. (To biologists, the term fitness means an organism’s ability to survive and reproduce in the environment in which it lives.)
These biologists investigated the importance of paternal care in a fish called the three-spined stickleback, one of the species most commonly studied by people interested in animal behavior. Three-spined stickleback dads perform all the caregiving of the young. They protect their offspring (as eggs and when newly hatched) from predators and they also fan the nests, which increases the oxygen supply to developing eggs.
The study involved a pair of experiments related to paternal care. In one experiment, scientists investigated how the quality of fathers’ care affected their offspring’s future behavior. Each clutch of eggs was divided in half with one half remaining in the father’s care and the other half raised as orphans. The scientists observed the behavior of the fathers with their clutch of eggs. Some dads spent a lot of time providing direct parental care by guarding the nest and fanning the area to increase oxygen supply to eggs, but other fathers spent much of their time investigating a fake predator in the tank, leaving them less time for egg guarding and egg fanning.
Once the young were old enough to be independent, their behavior was assessed with regards to anxious behavior in a new environment and in response to a fake predator. Staying close to walls, erratic movements, searching for escape and pecking at the edge of the tank are all behaviors indicative of anxiety in fish. The orphans displayed considerably higher levels of anxiety than their siblings who had received paternal care.
The difference in anxiety was far greater between the orphans and their siblings when the dad provided direct care in the form of nest guarding and egg fanning than between orphans and their siblings when the dad’s parenting style was to focus on the fake predator. This shows that the type of paternal care given affects offspring behavior.
In the second experiment, the researchers looked at how differences in levels of anxious behavior influenced the survivorship of young fish. The results demonstrate that such differences matter very much. In the experimental set-up, a new group of young fish raised as orphans were assessed for the degree to which they exhibited anxious behavior. Then, each fish was placed in a tank with a Northern Pike — a predatory fish — and the interaction was observed. The higher a fish scored on the anxiety test, the shorter the time until the pike successfully attacked it. More anxious three-spined sticklebacks became prey faster.
Dads make a difference, and that difference can be profound. Happy Father’s Day to all the men out there who are making a difference by caring for kids.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.
