London Zoo: What all dads can learn from the three-spined stickleback

Once the young were old enough to be independent, their behavior was assessed with regards to anxious behavior in a new environment and in response to a fake predator. Staying close to walls, erratic movements, searching for escape and pecking at the edge of the tank are all behaviors indicative of anxiety in fish. The orphans displayed considerably higher levels of anxiety than their siblings who had received paternal care.

The difference in anxiety was far greater between the orphans and their siblings when the dad provided direct care in the form of nest guarding and egg fanning than between orphans and their siblings when the dad’s parenting style was to focus on the fake predator. This shows that the type of paternal care given affects offspring behavior.

In the second experiment, the researchers looked at how differences in levels of anxious behavior influenced the survivorship of young fish. The results demonstrate that such differences matter very much. In the experimental set-up, a new group of young fish raised as orphans were assessed for the degree to which they exhibited anxious behavior. Then, each fish was placed in a tank with a Northern Pike — a predatory fish — and the interaction was observed. The higher a fish scored on the anxiety test, the shorter the time until the pike successfully attacked it. More anxious three-spined sticklebacks became prey faster.

Dads make a difference, and that difference can be profound. Happy Father’s Day to all the men out there who are making a difference by caring for kids.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.

