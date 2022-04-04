London Zoo: Warmer water increases albatross divorce rate

The “for better, for worse” so frequently included in marriage vows offers inspiration, motivation and guidance that is sorely needed. It’s easy to be all in during the “for better” but there’s a tendency to bail out and abandon a partner when facing the “for worse.”

The relative advantages and disadvantages of changing mates varies across species, but research has shown that failure at breeding triggers divorce in many animals. In the famously faithful albatrosses with long lifespans, monogamy is favored, but even they are more likely to fail in their partnerships when times are tough.

Monogamy in albatrosses is the norm — previously paired birds frequently reconnect and breed together year after year. Adult albatrosses spend much of the year hunting for food over open ocean, exchanging this pelagic lifestyle to come ashore during the breeding season. Survivorship is high in these seabirds so the likelihood of waiting in vain for a partner who never arrives at the breeding ground is low, and monogamy allows individuals to avoid the costs of attracting a new mate. Their prior experience with each other allows them to better coordinate their efforts to brood the egg as well as to protect and feed the chick, so there are clear advantages to staying together for multiple breeding attempts.

In a study of Black-browed Albatrosses nesting in the Falkland Islands, scientists explored whether divorce rates are affected by environmental factors. Their goal was to examine the influence of both reproductive failure and poor environmental conditions on divorce rates. They kept track of bird pairings and reproductive success over 16 years. When at least one member of a couple paired up with a different partner while their original mate was still alive, that was considered a divorce.

They observed an average divorce rate of 3.7 percent, but it ranged from 0.8 percent to 7.7 percent over the years included in the study. Breeding failure, especially an early failure, was the best predictor of divorce. In Black-browed Albatrosses, a mated pair cares for a single egg, and if it doesn’t hatch, they are five times more likely to separate the following season than if the chick successfully fledges the nest.

Higher sea surface temperatures mean tougher conditions for the albatrosses because food is scarcer, leading to an increased likelihood of reproductive failure. However, even birds who successfully reared a chick were more likely to divorce following a season in which water temperatures were warmer than usual. This is the first study demonstrating that environmental stress can directly affect divorce rates.

Divorce in this species with high rates of monogamy is more likely to happen after a failed reproduction effort. It is also more likely after a successful season with harsh environmental conditions, possibly because of the physiological stress and higher reproductive costs of rearing a chick.

The finding that warmer sea surface temperature — not just reproductive failure — is associated with higher divorce rates in the Black-browed Albatross is yet another sign of the damage to our natural world caused by climate change.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

