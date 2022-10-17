London Zoo: University of Florida bat houses popular with bats and people

“If you build it, they will come.” If you are talking about the bat houses at the University of Florida and the bats they were built to attract, it’s true. However, there would be years and many derisive jokes in between planning to build them and the bats coming.

Bats roost in these structures during the day, and they create a thrilling spectacle each evening when they exit en masse 10-20 minutes after sunset. Recent estimates suggest that 450,000-500,000 bats roost in the houses, though there is enough space for 750,000 bats. These bats are also estimated to consume 2.5 billion insects each night, which collectively weigh around 2,500 pounds. Bats eat a variety of insects including moths, mosquitoes, gnats, beetles, dragonflies, leafhoppers, crickets and caddisflies.

The location of the bat houses is ideal because it is away from the busiest parts of campus and away from pesticides, but close to the water of Lake Alice, and there is plenty of open space for the bats to fly without obstacles. Why, though, was a human-made location required for roosting bats at all?

In the late 1980s, Johnson Hall (formerly known as the University Commons) burned down. Besides housing a lot of important documents and being the original (and once only) place where students dined, it was a popular roosting spot for thousands of Brazilian free-tailed bats. With the disappearance of their daytime home, the bats found other spots to hang out — the new track and field stadium and the football stadium affectionately called The Swamp. Fans objected to the smell and to the bat droppings falling on them as the bats took flight in the evenings.

When the governor complained about the odor while attending a sporting event, the head of the campus pest control department pushed to build roosting structures specifically designed for bats. Because roosting bats were a nuisance in many buildings on campus, she had been championing the idea of building a bat house for years. The proposal had been laughed at until the athletic association at the University of Florida supported the plan by donating tens of thousands of dollars to the cause. The athletic association was highly motivated by the opportunity to encourage the bats to leave their stadiums alone and roost elsewhere.

Though Southeastern bats and evening bats roost in the bat houses on campus, the most common species there is the Brazilian free-tailed bat. Along with the other 10 bat species that live in Florida, the over 45 species in the United States and the more than 1,300 species worldwide, bat species are important ecologically. They control insect pests, pollinate plants and disperse fruit seeds in many areas of the world. Their guano (droppings) is a high-quality fertilizer rich in nutrients and microbes, capable of enhancing plant growth and of minimizing harmful pathogens in soils.

Viewing the nightly exodus tops the list of cool and unusual things to do in Gainesville, Florida, so it seems the bat houses are now as popular with people as with bats.