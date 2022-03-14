London Zoo: Ukraine’s national animal: the Common Nightingale

To engage with any source of news lately means that Ukraine will be featured prominently, whether you are on social media, scrolling through newspaper articles, or even going old school by listening to the radio or watching television. This column is joining the trend by discussing Ukraine’s national animal: the Common Nightingale. The Ukrainian word for this bird is soloveiko, which is also used as a term of endearment.

The Common Nightingale is best known for its singing, and the name refers to this bird’s habit of singing at night. (The term “galen” means “to sing” in Old English.) In addition to being loud, Common Nightingale songs include a variety of trills, gurgles and whistles. Their song is among the most complex in the avian world, with hundreds of different syllables. It’s common to see them singing from exposed perches, though when not singing, they often take cover in thick vegetation and are hard to spot.

These birds sing for extended periods, and their songs are all the more noticeable because so few species of birds sing at night. In this species, only unpaired males do so, suggesting the function of nocturnal song is to attract females. Singing at dawn likely serves the purpose of defending one’s territory. Though the song is loud in all habitats, that is especially true in urban areas where it is presumed that birds must add extra volume to be heard above the other sounds in the environment.

The Common Nightingale is brown above, though the tail has a slight reddish cast. The throat is a light gray and the underparts are also very pale. Overall, the bird is plain in appearance with no distinct markings. Males and females look essentially the same, and both sexes feed and care for the young until they are ready to be independent.

These birds feed on invertebrates, berries and seeds. When feeding on the ground, often in leaf litter with dense cover, they are very active, hopping while flicking the wings and holding the tail upright.

Common Nightingales spend the winter in central and eastern Africa. They spend the summer breeding season in forest and scrub habitats in Europe and parts of Asia. One legend says they used to live only in India, but one individual came to Ukraine and heard the people singing sad songs. The nightingale sang to cheer them up, and the Ukrainians answered with happy songs. According to this legend, Common Nightingales return every spring to Ukraine to hear Ukrainian songs.

The Common Nightingale is symbolic and important in many cultures. Known as a muse, it has inspired poetry, plays, operas and other musical compositions, songs and fables. Among those inspired by the nightingale were Shakespeare, Beethoven, Keats, Homer, Sophocles and Tchaikovsky.

In Ukraine, the Common Nightingale is viewed as a harbinger of spring, a creator of sweet sounds, and a builder of homes. Generally, this small bird with a very loud song is considered a sign of love, happiness and all good things. Let’s hope so.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

