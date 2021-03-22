London Zoo: Ubiquitous nematodes helped heal war wounded and even are found in space

It’s hardly exaggerating to say that nematodes are everywhere. They live in all kinds of places—mountains, deserts, fresh and salt water, polar regions, tropical areas, deep in the ocean, and both on as well as in the bodies of a multitude of other species. To understand how ubiquitous these worms are, there’s no better place to start than the 1915 statement by the man considered the father of American nematology, Nathan Cobb:

"If all the matter in the universe except the nematodes were swept away, our world would still be dimly recognisable ... we should find its mountains, hills, vales, rivers, lakes, and oceans represented by a film of nematodes. The location of towns would be decipherable, since for every massing of human beings, there would be a corresponding massing of certain nematodes. Trees would still stand in ghostly rows representing our streets and highways."

It’s remarkable that nematodes are so numerous and distributed so widely that a world that had only nematodes would look familiar in basic form to us because they occupy so much space in soils, in trees, in animals, and throughout the world’s ecosystems.