London Zoo: Ubiquitous nematodes helped heal war wounded and even are found in space

It’s hardly exaggerating to say that nematodes are everywhere. They live in all kinds of places—mountains, deserts, fresh and salt water, polar regions, tropical areas, deep in the ocean, and both on as well as in the bodies of a multitude of other species. To understand how ubiquitous these worms are, there’s no better place to start than the 1915 statement by the man considered the father of American nematology, Nathan Cobb:
"If all the matter in the universe except the nematodes were swept away, our world would still be dimly recognisable ... we should find its mountains, hills, vales, rivers, lakes, and oceans represented by a film of nematodes. The location of towns would be decipherable, since for every massing of human beings, there would be a corresponding massing of certain nematodes. Trees would still stand in ghostly rows representing our streets and highways."
It’s remarkable that nematodes are so numerous and distributed so widely that a world that had only nematodes would look familiar in basic form to us because they occupy so much space in soils, in trees, in animals, and throughout the world’s ecosystems.
Nematodes are the most numerous animals on earth, with some estimates claiming they account for 80% of all individual animals. Another way to contemplate their abundance: for every human alive, there are 57 billion nematodes.
These animals range in size from microscopic to multiple meters long. The majority are 0.1-2.5 millimeters long and about as thick as a human hair. Some species are parasitic, and others are free living. Free living nematodes can reach 5 centimeters in length while parasitic ones can be much longer—a nematode that parasitizes sperm whales sometimes grows over 8 meters long. Nematode means thread-like in Greek, and that is a good description of the basic shape of these skinny worms.
Nematodes probably saved the lives of many soldiers following the Battle of Shiloh during the Civil War. The wounded waited two days in muddy conditions caused by heavy rains for medics to arrive. During that time, some soldiers’ wounds began to glow a bright blue color. The soldiers whose wounds glowed were more likely to heal and survive than other men.
The glow is believed to have come from bacteria found in a nematode that lives in soil. The nematodes regurgitate the bioluminescent bacteria into their hosts (usually insects), and the bacteria release chemicals that suppress the growth of other microorganisms, thereby eliminating competition for the food source. The nematodes brought the bacteria responsible for the blue glow and for the life-saving chemicals acting as antibiotics.
A nematode (Caenorhabditis elegans) was the first organism to have its entire genotype sequenced. Members of this species survived the re-entry into earth’s atmosphere when the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated, killing all seven astronauts aboard.
The nematodes onboard for use in scientific studies in space lived on after the crash, and some of their descendants traveled into space aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 2011.
Nematodes really are everywhere—even in space.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.