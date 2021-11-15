London Zoo: Training a dog to come is best done with great reinforcement

When I call a dog to come, I mean, “It doesn’t matter if you see a herd of 20 deer and each one is offering an antler or a thigh bone for you to enjoy. You are still supposed to turn your furry little self around and run to me.” For a dog to behave as though the cue means essentially the same thing to them, I need the dog to hear “Come!” and think, in some canine kind of way, “Excellent! Whatever’s going on over here, she’s got something better over there.”
Dogs who know from lots of previous experiences that hearing that cue predicts great things are going to want to head over to you — and quickly. A great deal of practice with high-quality reinforcement in which a dog associates responding to “Come!” with positive events is necessary to train a reliable recall.
Consider the behavior of dogs when they hear a treat bag rattling or see someone pick up their leash. These dogs come running because they know that something wonderful will happen when they do — they’ll receive treats or go for a walk. The basics of teaching a good recall involves teaching dogs to be as happy about hearing the word, “Come!” as they are about those other predictors of good things, and that only happens if your cue does predict good things.
A dog can only receive reinforcement for coming in the form of treats, a new toy, a bone, a chance to chase you etc. if they do come when called, so it’s important in training to organize situations that make it very likely dogs will respond correctly. Set dogs up for success at every stage of the training in settings where it will be easy for them to choose to run to you. At the beginning, that means doing so when not much else is going on, so they are not distracted.
A first step might be standing five feet away from a dog in the living room. A dog who comes a short distance and receives chicken is learning that coming when called is fun, and so very, very worth it. That is 100 times easier than calling them to come at the park when dogs, squirrels, birds, and plenty of delicious smells make it way too distracting for a dog to come unless they have been specifically trained to do so in that context. You must work up to those more difficult situations with a series of increasing challenges, lots of repetition at each stage and outstanding reinforcement throughout the training process.
If you call a dog away from a fun play session with a best buddy but reinforce with something so-so like a dry biscuit, they could learn that it’s not worth coming to you, so always reinforce well. To train your dog to come means consistently reinforcing them for doing so with items of high value so they are willing to come and oh so glad they did — every time.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.