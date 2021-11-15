London Zoo: Training a dog to come is best done with great reinforcement

When I call a dog to come, I mean, “It doesn’t matter if you see a herd of 20 deer and each one is offering an antler or a thigh bone for you to enjoy. You are still supposed to turn your furry little self around and run to me.” For a dog to behave as though the cue means essentially the same thing to them, I need the dog to hear “Come!” and think, in some canine kind of way, “Excellent! Whatever’s going on over here, she’s got something better over there.”

Dogs who know from lots of previous experiences that hearing that cue predicts great things are going to want to head over to you — and quickly. A great deal of practice with high-quality reinforcement in which a dog associates responding to “Come!” with positive events is necessary to train a reliable recall.

Consider the behavior of dogs when they hear a treat bag rattling or see someone pick up their leash. These dogs come running because they know that something wonderful will happen when they do — they’ll receive treats or go for a walk. The basics of teaching a good recall involves teaching dogs to be as happy about hearing the word, “Come!” as they are about those other predictors of good things, and that only happens if your cue does predict good things.