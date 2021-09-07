London Zoo: Think you're an endurance champ? Try the Bar-tailed Godwit

In Flagstaff, we revere endurance and claim as members of our home team some of the world’s greatest elite runners. Surely it should be natural for us to admire endurance in flight as well. Migrating birds perform remarkable feats of stamina and one species of shorebird is capable of astonishingly long nonstop flights.
Bar-tailed Godwits migrate annually from Alaska to New Zealand, which typically takes just over a week. However, one individual hit some adverse easterly winds that prolonged the journey so much he set a world record last year. Nobody likes travel delays, but we should all keep this bird in mind if we dare to complain about an extended layover or similar inconvenience. He flew for 11 days straight, traveling 7,581 miles without stopping, without taking in food or water, and presumably without sleeping. Previously, the longest known nonstop flight was 7,145 miles in nine days, by a female Bar-tailed Godwit heading from Alaska to New Zealand. (The exact duration and mileage of these birds’ flights are known because of satellite tags that scientists have attached to them.)
Flying entirely over the Pacific Ocean is believed to offer these birds favorable wind conditions. Another advantage may be the avoidance of risks from predators or disease that may be problematic on other routes. To fly for so long, flapping most of the time, takes a lot of energy. To store enough fuel for sustained powered flight, Bar-tailed Godwits feed on clams, worms and other invertebrates for two months in the productive mudflats of Alaska. They fatten themselves up to such an extreme degree that they nearly double in size prior to departure.
To make enough space for all the extra fat stored as fuel, and to offset some of that weight gain, they absorb about 25 percent of the tissue in their kidneys, liver, esophagus, stomach and intestines, which are reformed later. Traveling as light as possible given the high levels of fat storage they have is essential for successfully completing their migration. Their body shape also helps. Bar-tailed Godwits resemble fighter jets with a sleek aerodynamic shape and long pointed wings.
It’s easy to imagine that when Bar-tailed Godwits make it to New Zealand, they are relieved. The Maori, the indigenous people of New Zealand, also view the arrival of these birds positively. The Kuaka, as the Maori call this species, are considered an indication of impending good fortune and their appearance marks the beginning of spring.
After spending the non-breeding season in New Zealand, the Bar-tailed Godwits that breed in Alaska begin their return journey there, though not with a nonstop flight. Birds spend five or six weeks feeding in the wetlands of China’s Yellow Sea before resuming their travels to Alaska to breed.
Flight is an energetically costly form of locomotion, yet these birds fly for many days without stopping, eating, drinking or sleeping. The next time I’m attempting an endeavor requiring endurance, I should think of the Bar-tailed Godwit, though whether I’ll remember is still up in the air.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.