London Zoo: Think you're an endurance champ? Try the Bar-tailed Godwit

In Flagstaff, we revere endurance and claim as members of our home team some of the world’s greatest elite runners. Surely it should be natural for us to admire endurance in flight as well. Migrating birds perform remarkable feats of stamina and one species of shorebird is capable of astonishingly long nonstop flights.

Bar-tailed Godwits migrate annually from Alaska to New Zealand, which typically takes just over a week. However, one individual hit some adverse easterly winds that prolonged the journey so much he set a world record last year. Nobody likes travel delays, but we should all keep this bird in mind if we dare to complain about an extended layover or similar inconvenience. He flew for 11 days straight, traveling 7,581 miles without stopping, without taking in food or water, and presumably without sleeping. Previously, the longest known nonstop flight was 7,145 miles in nine days, by a female Bar-tailed Godwit heading from Alaska to New Zealand. (The exact duration and mileage of these birds’ flights are known because of satellite tags that scientists have attached to them.)