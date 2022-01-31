London Zoo: The world is upside down, just like many animals

I’m not alone in thinking the world keeps turning upside down. Some animals probably don’t notice, though, because they’ve been upside down all along.

Bats roost and sleep upside down, which serves them well in several ways. Hanging from the underside of a branch or the ceiling of a cave helps bats hide from predators. It’s also the bat’s ideal position for taking off in flight. Unlike birds that run or jump to launch into the air, bats simply let go and momentarily fall before beginning to fly.

Additionally, bats save energy by hanging upside down. Their tendons relax in that position, so it’s the easiest one for them to maintain for long periods of time. Their femurs can’t handle the compressive stress required to support a bat upright for long, so being upside down causes less strain.

Many spiders spend much of their time hanging around upside down. They benefit from being upside down because moving around in that position is energetically efficient. As they move along their webs or other surfaces, their bodies act like pendulums, with gravity helping them move faster while using less energy than if they were oriented right side up.

In a study of over a hundred species of spiders, researchers found that spiders with aerial lifestyles (the upside-down ones) are leggier than ground-dwelling spiders, as predicted by an area of physics called pendulum mechanics. Having long legs is an adaptation that maximizes the benefits of upside-down locomotion by spiders.

Nuthatches, a type of small woodland bird, feed by descending headfirst down the trunks and branches of trees, holding onto the bark by hanging from the specially adapted back toe on each foot. Nobody is certain why they do this, but this behavior does offer them some advantages.

Birds of many species climb up the trees searching for seeds, nuts, insects, spiders, or other food items, so walking down and seeing things from the opposite perspective offers an unexploited niche. Nuthatches cache food when it is plentiful to eat during the leaner times of winter. Hiding the food where it’s only visible to individuals descending the tree keeps their stores protected from many competitors who might take it.

The shape of horseshoe crab shells creates the opposite of lift when these animals are oriented in their normal position with their shells on top. The downward pressure keeps them low in the water column, where they generally prefer to be as adults. When they come ashore through the waves to spawn, the downward pressure on their shells prevents them being tossed onto their backs. (It’s hard for them to flip back over on land.)

Unlike adults, juvenile horseshoe crabs swim upside down, in a textbook case of physics for the win. Juveniles disperse by swimming higher up in the water column. By swimming upside down, the same fluid dynamics that keep adults grounded provide them the advantage of energy-saving lift.

To most humans, being upside down feels wrong, but for many animals, upside down feels just right.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0