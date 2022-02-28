London Zoo: The sharing, caring nature of mice and rats

Darwin is often credited with the idea that animals have the same emotions as people, but he was far from the first to posit this view. More than two thousand years earlier, Pythagoras was teaching this concept to his students.

There have since been many scientific studies demonstrating emotions in animals, including complex ones such as envy and grief. Even empathy, long considered uniquely human, has been found in a variety of animals.

Empathy is the ability to recognize, understand, share and respond to the emotions of others. It makes sense that it is found in social animals. Few people are surprised that there is strong evidence of this emotion in certain social animals — humans and other primates, elephants, ravens and dolphins — you know, the animals famous for their intelligence. Far less obvious, but also well documented, is that empathy occurs in two of the best-studied, yet least loved of the rodents: mice and rats.

Research on mice shows these animals empathize with other members of their species. For example, when one mouse is given an injection in a hind paw that results in inflammation similar to arthritis, another mouse in its presence acts as though it is feeling pain in both hind paws, and this reaction occurs after only an hour of spending time together. If both mice are induced to feel this pain but only one receives morphine, the pain relief is shared. For several hours after spending time together, the mouse who did not receive the morphine behaves as though it also received pain relieving drugs. Feelings of pain and pain relief are contagious in mice, and they do “catch” them from each other.

Studies of rats also reveal signs of empathy. In one series of studies, two rats were placed in a cage, but one was free while the other was trapped in a clear cylinder within the cage. Of the 30 free rats, 23 learned to open the cylinder to release the other rat but only 5 of 40 rats placed in the cage with a cylinder lacking a rat learned to do so — mostly ignoring the cylinder if it was empty or contained a toy rat. Rats were sometimes able to interact with the rats they freed, but continued to release them even if the liberated rats were removed. They had an interest in releasing another rat that went beyond having a playmate.

In a related study, free rats had a choice between opening a cylinder containing 5 pieces of chocolate or opening a cylinder to free another rat. There was no pattern to the order in which the rats opened the cylinders, and they shared an average of 1.5 chocolates with the freed rats. When given the choice between an empty cylinder and one containing chocolate, the rats ate all 5 pieces of chocolate.

Darwin has properly received a lot of respect for being correct about the emotions of animals, but it’s worth remembering that Pythagoras took the same right angle, and long before.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

