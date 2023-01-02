London Zoo: The reality of the animals called unicorns

When Marco Polo visited Indonesia in 1292, he reported seeing unicorns, though his writings reveal his disappointment with the unfavorable way the “real-life” version compared to expectation.

He described the unicorns he saw as the size of elephants, ugly with a thick black horn in the middle of the forehead, and hair like a buffalo. He considered these unicorns quite unlike the noble, pure white equine creatures he envisioned. There’s a simple explanation for the chasm between what he saw and the mythical creature. The animal he encountered was most likely the Sumatran rhinoceros, whose habit of frolicking in the mud he accurately described.

Marco Polo isn’t the only one to refer to a rhinoceros as a unicorn. A giant rhinoceros that’s been extinct for about 40,000 years bears the name “Siberian unicorn.” This animal was long presumed to have a big horn on its forehead made of keratin, based on the dome on the forehead of fossilized skeletons. However, new research suggests the neck musculature and cranial dome are incompatible with a large horn. A recent study suggests the animal had a small horn instead, and the dome functioned as a resonating chamber for sound production.

Overpriced sales of unicorn horns through the ages reflected the belief in their great healing properties, including being an antidote to many poisons. The objects sold as unicorn horns were frequently not the horn of either a rhinoceros or a horse-like creature, but rather the tooth of a whale.

The upper left canine of male narwhals grows through the lip to lengths of up to 3 meters throughout the life of these whales. Male narwhals grow to about 4 meters long, while females are more typically 3.5 meters, and only about 15 percent of females grow a long canine tooth. An occasional male (1 in 500) will grow two long canines. Though this spiral growth is a tooth, it’s frequently (but erroneously), called a tusk. The representation of unicorns with spiral horns has its origins in the narwhal’s spiral canine tooth.

Depictions of unicorn-like animals date back at least 5000 years to a famous seal from the Indus Valley Civilization in parts of modern-day Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan. The animal shown in profile with a single horn is now thought to be an aurochs — an extinct bovine species considered the progenitor of modern domestic cattle. The aurochs has another link to the unicorn. In the third century C.E., a translation of the bible from Hebrew to Greek turned the Hebrew “re’em” (believed to mean aurochs) into the Greek “monokeros” (one horn) which later became “unicornus” in Latin, and then “unicorn” in English versions.

In Scotland, where the unicorn is the national animal, it symbolizes unity, strength, courage, and purity. Unicorns are considered the natural enemy of the lion, which is (not at all coincidentally) the symbol of England and English royalty. While the lore of the unicorn is accepted as fanciful in modern times, its actual existence was believed in for ages, and influenced by many real-life species.