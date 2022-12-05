London Zoo: The play -- not the flight -- of the bumble bee

Manipulating objects just for fun is one type of behavior that’s considered play. If animals are interacting with and manipulating items in their environment, and they are doing so for fun, that’s object play.

We may associate such behavior with dogs and tennis balls, but object play is widespread in the animal world. Crocodiles push flowers around when they float on the surface of water, octopuses aim jets of water at hollow objects, dolphins play with bubbles as well as seaweed and sand, birds enjoy messing around with twigs and stones, and bumble bees will take detours from a direct path to food just to roll balls around.

That last example — the bumble bees — may seem unexpected, but when put in context, it makes sense. Animals who need to learn and practice motor skills to acquire food are more likely to play, because improvement in those skills is a common reason play may be valuable in the long term. Bumble bees collect nectar and pollen from flowers, which requires considerable cognitive, problem-solving, and motor skills for the flower handling. With practice, bees show improvement in the skills required to forage for food rewards.

The benefits of play, including object play, are realized long after young individuals engage in it, but the reason animals play in the short term is to have fun. If bees having a rollicking good time seems curious to you, it’s likely you haven’t read the paper by Solvi et al. in the prestigious journal Science, which provides compelling evidence that bees have positive affective states. In their experiments, they found that unexpected rewards induced positive emotion-like state changes in bees in which dopamine played a critical role.

In one study, bees were trained to rolls balls for a reward and the scientists noticed the bees would frequently roll the balls on their way to and from food for no apparent reason, as though it was intrinsically rewarding. That inspired another study, which found the rolling of wooden balls by bumble bees meets the five criteria of play.

(1) It does not contribute to immediate survival strategies, meaning that it is not done for an obvious purpose related to survival. (2) It is intrinsically rewarding, which means that it positively affects the animal’s emotional state. (3) Its form is different from functional behavior, which is another way to say the actions differ from the related actions used to hunt, fight, and court. (4) The actions are repeated but not stereotyped (like pacing or swaying). (5) The behavior occurs in stress-free conditions.

Younger bees did more ball rolling than older bees, matching a common pattern of age-related play. It is typical for young animals to play more than mature ones.

Animals who have had the chance to explore the objects in their environment and play with them are better at problem-solving that involved using those objects in creative ways as tools.

The benefits of play may explain why a variety of animals, including bumble bees, engage in this type of playful behavior.