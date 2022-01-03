London Zoo: The importance of frog skin, honeybee foraging, and the golden goose

When David Sachar was studying electric potentials across frog skin, it was hardly obvious that his research would lead to a therapy that would save the lives of more than 50 million people.

In the 1960s, Sachar was exploring the cause of dehydration in cholera. Current thought was that cholera caused toxins to affect the biological transport system (sodium pump) in the intestine, preventing water and salts from being absorbed into the body. This poisoned sodium pump hypothesis implied that the only way to rehydrate patients was with a sterile intravenous drip, which is expensive and requires specialized techniques used in a controlled setting.

The poisoned sodium pump hypothesis also suggested the electric potential across the intestinal membrane would be affected, so Sachar studied electric potentials across biological membranes. His breakthrough was studying the electric potential across the biological membrane of frog skin (a common model system) and the way it increased drastically with the addition of glucose to a salt solution on one side of the membrane.

When he tried the same technique across another biological membrane — the intestine of an ill patient — he found the same effect. Adding glucose increased absorption of sodium and water out of the intestine and into the body, demonstrating the sodium pump was still functioning. His discovery led to the life-saving rehydration of seriously ill people in many countries with cheap, portable, and easily administered oral rehydration salts.

Professor Tom Seeley’s research also had a real-world application. Seeley studied how honeybee colonies allocate thousands of foraging workers to different flower patches, making millions of visits to flowers near their hive without a central organizing authority. Nectar at known flower patches is depleted by foraging bees, and new flowers are discovered, creating an ever-changing environment of nectar availability.

Honeybees use the famous waggle dance to communicate about the location and quality of nectar sources. Switching to a different patch has a cost because it takes a honeybee time to locate a new flower patch, though it’s worth it if the new patch is a sufficiently richer source of nectar. By continually sharing up-to-the-minute information with each other, honeybees decide when to switch between flower patches, allowing them to optimize their foraging efforts.

Industrial engineers applied the honeybee algorithm to the allocation of web servers to different clients. In the face of unexpected demands (an effective sale advertisement for example), one server could be overwhelmed and crash while other servers are idle. As with honeybees, there is a cost to switching a server from one customer to another, but it is necessary when one server is reaching capacity. Companies generate 5-25% more income by using the honeybee foraging algorithm to optimize the allocation of their servers to different clients and switching between them.

Because of the profound impacts of their basic research, both Sachar and Seeley received the Golden Goose Award, which honors scientists whose work may sound silly to the uninformed but has led to the development of important applications and made a positive impact on society.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0