London Zoo: The history of giant sloths and Joshua trees

Though the Shasta ground sloth went extinct approximately 12,000 years ago, we know their diet included Joshua trees because preserved sloth dung found in caves contained seeds, leaves and fruits of these trees. After eating the fruit and seeds of this iconic plant of the southwest with the unusual distinction of having a National Park named after it, sloths wandered 10 miles or more before depositing the seeds in a pile of their dung.

The long travels of the seeds inside the bodies of sloths gave this plant species ample opportunity to spread across the landscape. When our planet said good-bye to this species of giant ground sloth, the Joshua tree lost its best method of seed dispersal. The absence of this 9-foot tall, 550-pound fruit eater (the smallest of the extinct giant sloths) threatens the long-term survival of Joshua trees. The dispersal of seeds far from their point of origin allows plants to colonize new areas, and now Joshua trees do not have this capability.

Animals alive today that transport the seeds of Joshua trees don’t take them very far, and in combination with climate change, this spells serious trouble. Climate predictions indicate that Joshua trees will be unable to survive in their current range as it becomes hotter and drier. Hospitable habitat to the north could possibly support Joshua trees in the future, but only if they can disperse seeds to areas where the conditions would allow them to thrive.

Many animals that eat Joshua tree seeds and fruit do little to help the seeds disperse any notable distance. Some have stomach acid that kills the seeds. Packrats carry them only short distances. Woodpeckers peck at the fruits, causing them to drop just below the tree.

Joshua tree seeds are not well adapted for dispersal on their own. They have no specific adaptations for wind dispersal, and the wind speeds needed to disperse them rarely occur in the Mojave Desert. The seeds are not sticky or prickly or otherwise able to attach themselves to wandering animals who could carry them far away from the tree that produced them.

Most seeds of Joshua trees are dispersed by scatter hoarding of rodents. Scatter hoarders cache food for the winter in a lot of places throughout their territory, with seeds and other bits of food buried individually or in small numbers. The seeds that are never found can grow into a new plant, so scatter hoarders are considered the gardeners of new forests. In a study of the fates of Joshua tree seeds, most of the ones tracked in the study were taken directly from the tree by scatter hoarding white-tailed antelope squirrels.

The interaction with an animal that can take seeds far away is especially important in times of rapid climate change when current distributions of a plant may not be sustainable in the future. The Joshua tree is at risk of ceasing to exist, following the path of its extinct partner — the Shasta ground sloth — that it long relied on for seed dispersal.

