It’s a tough time to be a parent, and for some species, it’s even a tough time to become a parent, thanks to light pollution. Firefly males attempting to attract mates are hindered by the high levels of light on the planet, which means entering the world of fatherhood has never been harder for them.

Bioluminescence is the key to attracting female fireflies, who prefer the most conspicuous males — the ones who flash most frequently, most brightly, or for the longest time. Males are trying to show off their light-producing and signaling capabilities to impress females and get them to flash back in response. This courtship with light is tricky when the lights are on, which is an issue in many urban areas.

Females are most responsive to bright flashes of light, but in areas with lots of light pollution, even bright male flashes don’t charm or interest females like those same flashes do in proper darkness. The fireflies who must cope with light pollution do adjust as best they can.

In general, when the ambient light is more intense, males compensate by changing their flashing behavior. They produce brighter flashes of light, but generate fewer of them overall. They lower their flash frequency, measured by the number of flashes per minute. Even when males do light up in the face of light pollution, females will not respond if they can barely see the males or do not consider them sufficiently flashy.

One study looked at the effect of specific wavelengths of light rather than a broad spectrum of light on the flashing behavior of fireflies. Different colors of light had different impacts on firefly courtship behavior. When exposed to light with a wavelength of 533 nanometers or less (green, blue, and violet light), males gave flashes that were extra bright but did not flash as often. When males were exposed to light with a wavelength of 597 nanometers or more (orange and red light), they did not adjust their flashing behavior at all, which makes sense since fireflies are unable to perceive light in that part of the color spectrum. That is useful information for making policy decisions related to light pollution because light of those colors may be less damaging to firefly populations.

In our International Dark Sky City of Flagstaff, these insects could prosper in a way that is not possible in many other areas of the world, so it’s a shame we don’t have fireflies in the west. Fireflies need darkness to thrive, and that’s becoming increasingly rare here on the earth.

If it’s too bright out, males don’t signal at all, which is why there is no firefly courtship during the day or when the moon is full. Now fireflies are up against light pollution every night with high levels of light from streetlights, porch lights and other sources of artificial light.

Whether there is light pollution in an area or not, the brightest courtship behavior attracts females, so it’s the flashiest males who become dads.