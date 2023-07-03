Today’s a day to celebrate the red, white, and blue. Not many animals sport all three colors, but the few who do are magnificent! With its patriotic name, the Uncle Sam moth found in South Florida and the Caribbean is among the most worthy of the animals to showcase the colors on the flag of the United States.

This insect is black with a glorious combination of red, white, and blue markings. It has three large iridescent red patches on each forewing. There are white spots all along the edges of both the forewings and hindwings as well as on the top of the head and thorax. White stripes adorn the legs, face, and the underside of the abdomen and thorax. The abdomen is a bright iridescent blue, and that same shade of iridescent blue appear on both pairs of wings.

This moth is also called the faithful beauty, and has the Latin moniker Composia fidelissima. These names both distinguish it from another, unrelated moth which is also nicknamed the Uncle Sam moth. That moth looks completely different with less spectacular (but still lovely) red, white, and blue markings.

The stunning appearance of the faithful beauty moth, along with its habit of being active during the day rather than at night is to blame for its frequent misidentification as a butterfly. Intensity of coloration is not a reliable way to distinguish moths from butterflies because there are so many exceptions to the general pattern of brightly colored butterflies and drab moths. Both are members of the insect order Lepidoptera, a name which comes from the Greek for “scaled wing.” It is the scales on the wings of Lepidoptera species that account for all the impressive and varied coloration.

Telling butterflies apart from moths is not straightforward. With increased knowledge and the discovery of more species, the distinctions between moths and butterflies become less clear all the time. There are plenty of exceptions to the following generalizations. Moths are usually nocturnal, and butterflies are generally active during the day. Butterflies usually have knobbed antennae while moth antennae are commonly feathery or saw-edged. Moths tend to hold their wings in a tent-like posture that covers their abdomen while butterflies are more likely to hold their wings up over their back in a vertical posture.

Sporting the colors many of us wear on the Fourth of July makes the Uncle Sam moth beautiful, but these bright colors also play a part in their defense against natural enemies. Like many showy organisms, they are poisonous, and their bright colors serve as a warning to potential predators. When a bird, lizard, snake, rodent or other predator grabs them, these moths pump a poisonous foam out of the top of the thorax. The foul-tasting substance often prompts the predator to release the moth. It’s not known whether they produce the toxins for this defense or sequester these chemicals from the poisonous plants they eat.

I hope you enjoy all celebrations of the red, white, and blue this Fourth of July!