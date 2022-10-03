London Zoo: Termite brains, vision and social roles

Termite Brains, Vision and Social Roles

Lately, my friends and I keep getting into discussions about the growth and development of termite brains and—okay, that’s totally false, but it would be fun if others in my circle cared about this topic because it’s incredible what goes on in the heads of these social insects. The truth is I read a scientific paper by Sean O’Donnell et al. and now my mind is full of thoughts about adaptive brain investment.

The basic idea of adaptive brain investment is the expectation of an association between brain regions with different functions and the cognitive and sensory demands faced by the animal. For example, dogs have large olfactory lobes relative to humans, which is unsurprising considering how much more they rely on their sense of smell than people do. Differences among species are well-documented, but less is known about variation in members of the same species.

In termites, as in other social insects, different individuals within the same colony have different sensory demands. Social insects typically have a caste system in which groups of individuals within the colony specialize on particular tasks. Anatomical and physiological differences distinguish different castes.

Wasps, bees, ants, and termites have reproductive castes and non-reproductive castes. The reproductive castes are queens and drones in wasps, bees, and ants, while termites have queens and kings. Castes that don’t reproduce include the workers in all the social insects, plus defensive specialists called soldiers in the ants and termites.

Because of the different tasks they perform and the locations of those tasks, researchers hypothesized that investment in various brains regions would be different in reproductive and non-reproductive castes.

A common pattern in bees and wasps is for queens to remain in the nest, which is dark. Workers see the light of day when they head out to forage or when they are on the surface of the nest—either defending it, or receiving resources brought back by foragers. Reproductives need to do less visual processing than workers, and unsurprisingly their optic lobes are less developed than those of workers.

The situation is the opposite in termites. Workers and soldiers remain in the dark—inside the nest and tunnels built by the colony. It’s the reproductives—queens and kings—who depart the nest, which they do to engage in mating flights. Developing queens and kings grow optic lobes that are several times larger than those of non-reproductive colony members. This growth occurs prior to their mating flights, which is the only time they require extensive visual processing capabilities.

Despite starting new nests after mating and remaining inside them in the dark for the rest of their lives, termite queens and kings maintain their large optic lobes, suggesting their development is not reversible. It is costly to grow and maintain these brain structures. They must be either valuable enough to offset the cost despite being needed only briefly, or have an alternative function later in life unrelated to vision. Either way, these termites clearly have no interest in losing their minds.