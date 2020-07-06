London Zoo: Tales of tails, and their many functions

Scorpions and stingrays also use their tails to defend themselves, but these animals do not lose their tails—they sting with them. The pain of these stings is a strong deterrent, as I can attest from personal experience.

Maintaining balance is another role of the tail, and this is true in a variety of species. Large cats such as cougars, tigers, leopards and cheetahs are among the many animals that use their tails to counterbalance the rapid movements they make as they chase and pounce on prey. Woodpeckers as well as woodcreepers use their tails to brace against tree trunks. Birds use their tails as rudders while flying, allowing them to maneuver in the air.

A beautiful tail properly displayed is essential for successful courtship in many male birds. The most famous example of this is the peacock, though sage-grouse, birds-of-paradise, prairie chickens, and the aptly named resplendent quetzal all use their impressively showy tails to attract mates.

Many large herbivores use their tails to deter biting insects such as mosquitoes, horse flies and black flies. This is true of zebras, elephants, horses, cows, giraffes and many more. Not only can these animals use their tails to brush away the flies, they can actually swat the flies with considerable force.

Tails that can grasp or hold objects are called prehensile tails. Kinkajous and some New World monkeys are among those who use them to hang upside down in the trees. The thought of being able to hang upside down by the tail makes me want one even more.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0