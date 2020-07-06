London Zoo: Tales of tails, and their many functions

I’m sad that I don’t have a tail. This absence deprives me of the opportunity to throw my tail up in the air and leave the room in style after sharing a witty or cutting remark. As wonderfully satisfying as that would be, many animals use their tails in even more interesting ways, extending beyond the well-known wagging of dogs and alarm signaling by beavers.
Tails can serve as parasols, and that is how Cape ground squirrels use them. In the southern Kalahari, these squirrels use their bushy tails to create shade in the intense heat. Remaining under their own umbrella allows them to lower the temperature enough that they can forage over twice as long before their own heat load forces them to head back to their burrow.
Fish propel themselves with powerful tails that move from side to side as do alligators and crocodiles, while marine mammals such as whales, dolphins, and porpoises move their tails up and down to swim. Kangaroos also use their tails to move forward, with a tail so strong it can provide as much power as all four legs combined.
Some lizards have tails that can save their lives if attacked by a predator. These lizards can shed the tail and run away, leaving the wriggling appendage behind. Often the predator will eat the tail, allowing the lizard to flee and live to face another day, though it expends a lot of energy to regrow the lost tail.
Scorpions and stingrays also use their tails to defend themselves, but these animals do not lose their tails—they sting with them. The pain of these stings is a strong deterrent, as I can attest from personal experience.
Maintaining balance is another role of the tail, and this is true in a variety of species. Large cats such as cougars, tigers, leopards and cheetahs are among the many animals that use their tails to counterbalance the rapid movements they make as they chase and pounce on prey. Woodpeckers as well as woodcreepers use their tails to brace against tree trunks. Birds use their tails as rudders while flying, allowing them to maneuver in the air.
A beautiful tail properly displayed is essential for successful courtship in many male birds. The most famous example of this is the peacock, though sage-grouse, birds-of-paradise, prairie chickens, and the aptly named resplendent quetzal all use their impressively showy tails to attract mates.
Many large herbivores use their tails to deter biting insects such as mosquitoes, horse flies and black flies. This is true of zebras, elephants, horses, cows, giraffes and many more. Not only can these animals use their tails to brush away the flies, they can actually swat the flies with considerable force.
Tails that can grasp or hold objects are called prehensile tails. Kinkajous and some New World monkeys are among those who use them to hang upside down in the trees. The thought of being able to hang upside down by the tail makes me want one even more.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.
