London Zoo: Sorry, can't hear you over my howler monkey

Most of us can tolerate, at least to some degree, dogs barking during Zoom meetings or cats meowing in our faces at four in the morning (which is actually still night, a viewpoint I will always defend vigorously). We may wonder why peace and quiet are so far out of reach at the moment, but we tend to have harmonious relationships with dogs and cats despite their ill-timed noisiness.

However, there are plenty of animals that are simply too loud to make good pets (in addition to being unsuitable because they are wild animals).

A top pick for high volume being a deal breaker is the howler monkey.

Known not-so-lovingly as the “Costa Rican alarm clock” in that country, these primates call at daybreak with members of each group vocalizing to tell members of other groups to stay away. They also call in alarm when any sort of danger is present, but it is the dawn chorus that has made them famous. Their calls can be heard several miles away, and make your head feel like it’s being scooped out by a melon baller when they are right outside your window. At 140 decibels, their loudest calls are comparable to a jet taking off.

Pistol shrimp are as loud as their name might suggest. They snap their giant claws shut at about 60 miles per hour, but the loud noise is not the sound of the claw closing.