London Zoo: Sorry, can't hear you over my howler monkey

Most of us can tolerate, at least to some degree, dogs barking during Zoom meetings or cats meowing in our faces at four in the morning (which is actually still night, a viewpoint I will always defend vigorously). We may wonder why peace and quiet are so far out of reach at the moment, but we tend to have harmonious relationships with dogs and cats despite their ill-timed noisiness.
However, there are plenty of animals that are simply too loud to make good pets (in addition to being unsuitable because they are wild animals).
A top pick for high volume being a deal breaker is the howler monkey.
Known not-so-lovingly as the “Costa Rican alarm clock” in that country, these primates call at daybreak with members of each group vocalizing to tell members of other groups to stay away. They also call in alarm when any sort of danger is present, but it is the dawn chorus that has made them famous. Their calls can be heard several miles away, and make your head feel like it’s being scooped out by a melon baller when they are right outside your window. At 140 decibels, their loudest calls are comparable to a jet taking off.
Pistol shrimp are as loud as their name might suggest. They snap their giant claws shut at about 60 miles per hour, but the loud noise is not the sound of the claw closing.
The action causes a chain of events: a jet of water is ejected, an area of low pressure forms around the claw, any small air bubbles nearby inflate (much like our potato chip bags here in high-altitude Flagstaff puff up). When the bubbles move out of the immediate vicinity, the higher pressure outside causes the bubbles to collapse, creating a loud, powerful shock wave that stuns and kills small invertebrates and fish.
So, pistol shrimp acquire food with a sonic gun. The man who discovered what the shrimp do is a Dutch physicist. Detlef Lohse saw a printout from an aquarium of a recording of pistol shrimp and recognized the pattern from his own work with cavitation and bubbles bursting. That led to experiments that verified his hunch about the source of the sound. Decades later, Lohse is still called “the shrimp guy”.
Many birds are loud, but none have been documented emitting such a loud sound as the White Bellbird.
Usually loud calls are used for long distance communication, but in this species, the loudest calls are made by males trying to impress the females they are courting, and are reserved for when females are nearby. The male’s calls are so loud researchers have hypothesized that females have to balance their interest in inspecting calling males at close range and protecting themselves from hearing damage. At 125 decibels, these calls are comparable to a jack hammer or a siren.
Take my advice and avoid these loud animals if you want a pet. Consider something quieter like a rooster or a cicada.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.
