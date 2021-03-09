London Zoo: Some spherical ovine wisdom: Use, don't lose, your head

Sheep have the right of way in the Scottish countryside, so we stopped our vehicle to avoid colliding with any members of the flock standing in the narrow road.
It was not immediately clear whether these animals were facing our direction or not. When their woolly coats are long enough to make them appear roughly spherical, their faces and tails are covered. As a result, the front end of these animals can bear a remarkable resemblance to their back end.
Looking at these sheep, we considered this nothing more than an amusing bad hair day situation, but for some animals, confusion about which end has their head is a potentially life-saving adaptation that offers protection from predators.
Hairstreak butterflies famously have an inconspicuous head and a more noticeable false head on their wing tips, which have the coloring and shape of a head along with faux eyespots and antennae. The wings may even have stripes that converge on the false head to enhance the illusion.
Since birds and other predators are far more likely to attack the head of a butterfly, which is likely to cause mortal wounds, faking out the predator often results in a survivable attack to the fake head, which only damages the wing tips.
Furthermore, many predators aim their attacks just in front of a butterfly head so that as the butterfly attempts to escape, it actually flies into the attack. When a predator attacks the areas in front of the false head, the butterfly’s evasive maneuvers take it away from the attacker, allowing the butterfly to avoid any injury at all.
Behavioral adaptations are frequently part of this defensive strategy. These butterflies move their fake antennae but hold their real antennae down to make them hard to see. Similarly, some snakes coil up with their head down while their tail is up and mimicking normal head movements.
The yellow-lipped sea krait has a tail that resembles its head, which protects it from being attacked while foraging. These snakes forage by poking their heads into cavities and crevices in coral reefs, leaving the part of their body that is outside vulnerable to attack. By having their tail resemble a snake head, predators may hesitate to attack. Enhancing the deception, the tail twists around in motions remarkably similar to the way snakes typically move their heads.
Many fish species have evolved eyespots toward the back of their body, and research has shown that such eyespots divert attacks by predators to that area and away from their heads. That may make escape more likely because the direction they flee is the opposite of what the predator expects, and it prevents fatal injuries to the head if the predator makes contact.
Automimicry is the term for one body part mimicking the appearance of another body part. I understand how confusing that can be (and not just in sheep, fish, snakes, frogs and butterflies) because during the past year, I could hardly tell whether anyone, including me, was coming or going.
