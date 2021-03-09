London Zoo: Some spherical ovine wisdom: Use, don't lose, your head

Sheep have the right of way in the Scottish countryside, so we stopped our vehicle to avoid colliding with any members of the flock standing in the narrow road.

It was not immediately clear whether these animals were facing our direction or not. When their woolly coats are long enough to make them appear roughly spherical, their faces and tails are covered. As a result, the front end of these animals can bear a remarkable resemblance to their back end.

Looking at these sheep, we considered this nothing more than an amusing bad hair day situation, but for some animals, confusion about which end has their head is a potentially life-saving adaptation that offers protection from predators.

Hairstreak butterflies famously have an inconspicuous head and a more noticeable false head on their wing tips, which have the coloring and shape of a head along with faux eyespots and antennae. The wings may even have stripes that converge on the false head to enhance the illusion.

Since birds and other predators are far more likely to attack the head of a butterfly, which is likely to cause mortal wounds, faking out the predator often results in a survivable attack to the fake head, which only damages the wing tips.