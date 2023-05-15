Research about sea sponges rarely creates a media buzz, but it happened last year.

While scuba diving to observe sea sponges for a study about their role in moving nutrients through the ecosystem, PhD candidate Niklas Kornder noticed a sea sponge with a stringy, cloudy substance on its surface. When he saw the sea sponge again about an hour later, the substance was gone. Answering questions about what was going on fueled the research project and subsequent publication that has received so much press.

Sea sponges are filter feeders, bringing ocean water and the many nutritious particles suspended in that water into their bodies through small pores called ostia. The water moves into cavities within sponges because cells with whip-like structures called flagella move those flagellla back and forth in a synchronous way, creating a current. The water exits through larger openings called oscula after as many edible particles as possible have been absorbed into the sponge’s cells. It has long been thought that inedible debris left their body with the outflow of water, but a new study revealed a different mechanism for clearing the system.

Time-lapse photography of sea sponges in the Caribbean revealed these animals secrete mucous that moves against the flow of water. The mucous traps particles such as sand and carries the debris out of the body through the ostia. The mucous flows across the surface of the sponge in streams of the substance called mucous highways. The mucous and the particles trapped within these string-like trails collect in viscous clumps.

The secretion of mucous and its movement out of the body are phenomena previously known in diverse animal groups such as corals and humans, as we can clear our respiratory tract of contaminants with mucous as well. In fact, the researchers who studied this phenomenon in sea sponges consider it analogous to human sneezing in that the mucous carrying the particles is ejected from the body with coordinated cycles of contraction and relaxation. Contractions that propel the mucous out of the surface of the sponge occur every three to eight hours and last anywhere from 20 to 50 minutes. So, sea sponge “sneezes” are more like runny noses, and not at all like our violent human sneezes.

The sneezed substance loses contact with the sponge and enters the water where it serves as an important food source for other animals. Sponges are therefore fueling productivity where they live, whether that’s a coral reef, a shallow sea grass bed, or a deep ocean trench. Providing food for other animals in the area is a benefit these sponges provide, and the regular release of an edible substance explains why many fish and crustaceans spend so much time near sponges.

The secretion and movement of mucous was studied in one species of sea sponge, but has been observed in others and may occur in many or even most species. How the mucous moves against the water current remains unknown, but we do know it’s appropriate to say, “Bless you!” to a sea sponge.