London Zoo: 'Ribbiting' tales to jumpstart the day

If frog dissections turned you off biology in high school, you’ll be pleased to know they are no longer common as a classroom exercise, but frogs continue to contribute to science. A lot of research on this group of animals has led to fascinating discoveries in recent years, all without traumatizing students!

Studies of a frog called the pumpkin toadlet helped scientists understand a drawback of miniaturization. These frogs have two obvious traits: they are very small, measuring half to three-quarters of an inch long, and they are terrible at landing after jumping. They leap into the air, moving randomly as they twist, flop, and then crash to the ground. Honestly, their flight and landings look exactly like those of a dead frog tossed in the air.

The reason relates directly to their size. In most vertebrates, fluid sloshing around in the bony tubes of the inner ear provides feedback to the animal about their movement and position in space. Pumpkin toadlets are unable to orient their bodies when they jump in the air because their inner ears are too small. The fluid can’t move around freely, leaving these animals without the ability to sense how they are moving in the air.

Understanding how singing males attract females has been studied extensively. Most research seeks to understand what traits of an individual male are attractive to females. In a recent study of wood frogs, the focus was on what characteristics of a group of male frogs appeal to females. That matters because females will enter a small pond that has multiple males, but she may not have complete control over which male fertilizes her eggs. She releases eggs into the water, and males attempt to grab her and position their own body so their sperm (rather than sperm from other males) fertilize the eggs.

In this study, researchers learned that females prefer groups of males who sing with a consistent pitch. So, it doesn’t matter if males are singing in shrill tones or with deeply resonating sounds as long as everyone around them is doing the same.

Teeth only evolved once, about 400 million years ago. Every species with teeth can trace their family tree back to a common ancestor — an armoured fish — in which teeth evolved. Studying evolutionary aspects of teeth, including the genes involved, is particularly informative in frogs. This group of animals has lost teeth about 20 different times in various lineages — more than in any other vertebrate group.

There’s a correlation between toothlessness in frogs and specializing in eating small insects such as ants and termites. Interestingly, pangolins and anteaters, both toothless, also specialize on these insects.

A new species of glass frog discovered in Costa Rica in 2015 has been called the real-life Kermit the Frog. The resemblance is so remarkable that everyone who sees this frog or a picture of it, including me, is compelled to remark upon it. Perhaps future research will explore if this newly found frog agrees with Kermit that it’s not easy being green.