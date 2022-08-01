London Zoo: Regenerating animals from just parts

Lizards can detach their tales and regrow them, but their regenerating capability is hardly unique — just the best known. Starfish are also celebrated for their ability to restore lost body parts. They can regrow severed arms, and in some species, the full body from an arm alone.

If you see a common octopus, know that its tentacles may not all be original parts. The same goes for the legs of axolotls, the fins of a variety of fishes, and the tails of young American alligators. It’s most common to be able to regenerate lost or severed limbs, but some animals can regrow even more of the body.

Planaria are flatworms with regenerative powers humans can only envy. When cut into pieces in the lab, each little fragment regrows into a complete individual in just a few weeks. The key to their success at remaking themselves is the pluripotent stem cells they maintain throughout their lives.

Stem cells are cells from which other types of specialized cells can be generated. Pluripotent stem cells can generate all other cell types, in contrast to stem cells that have a more limited range of cells they can generate. In humans, pluripotent stem cells only occur in the embryo. Planaria, like other species capable of extreme regeneration, have them their whole lives. That allows them to regenerate all needed parts of the body from just a fragment of the original body.

Tunicates (also called sea squirts) can develop an entirely new body from a tiny fragment of blood vessels. Even a piece as small as about a millimeter can grow into a complete organism in just a couple of weeks, going through stages that appear similar to those of a developing embryo. That’s especially interesting to scientists because tunicates are more closely related to us than other invertebrates, suggesting such extensive regeneration occurs in lineages more like us than previously thought.

Sea slugs can detach their own head to get rid of parasites on the body and then regrow an entirely new body from the head. After this self-decapitation, and until the body is regrown about 20 days later, sea slugs live off food made by the algae living in its skin from light, water and carbon dioxide through the process of photosynthesis.

One of the 12 labors of Hercules was to kill the hydra — a many-headed serpent with poisonous venom. Whenever a head was severed, two grew back in its place. The tiny animal named for this fabled creature is less dangerous, but is the monster’s equal in regenerative capabilities. The stem cells of these animals, related to sea jellies and sea anemones, make up a large proportion of their body. That allows hydras to regenerate continuously so all the cells are replaced every few weeks. Hydras can regenerate their body from a small numbers of cells, and can even reform their body if they are broken apart and blended into a shapeless lump of cells.

Hydras, like many other animals, are capable of regeneration of mythical proportions.