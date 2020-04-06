London Zoo: Question for animals: To socialize or not to socialize?

Among the many advantages of being social animals rather than solitary are cooperative care of the young, sharing of food or information to find food, efficiency (in part because of division of labor and specialization) and mate availability. A huge advantage of group living is safety. When there are shared efforts to detect predators or other dangers, it is easier to be safe. It is also easier to spend time on essential tasks such as feeding and caring for young when the burden of vigilance against danger is shared by multiple individuals who take turns being on guard. That allows each individual to spend more time doing what needs to be done to survive and thrive rather than being on the lookout constantly.

With so many powerful advantages to sociality, it is no wonder that it’s so common. Solitary living is the ancestral state. Group living has evolved multiple times in the animal world, providing evidence the advantages of it are powerful enough to outweigh the disadvantages across habitats, lifestyles and eras. We see social behavior in multiple lineages in fish, frogs, spiders, birds, mammals, insects, corals and lizards, among others.

The advantages of social behavior account for the large number of social animal species as well as the tendency of members of those species to be drawn to one another.

Humans are a social species, and that has not changed just because we are currently less social than usual. We are being asked to act unlike ourselves, and that’s hard. The struggles we are having with social distancing are a direct consequence of our social nature.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.

