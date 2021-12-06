London Zoo: Primates can struggle in the cold weather

Primates are largely tropical in distribution, so it’s not surprising that humans, as well as most of our primate relatives, struggle a bit in the cold. (I myself tend to shiver when it drops below 70 degrees.) Many animals have adaptations such as blubber and thick fur to insulate their bodies from the cold, along with large body size and small appendages to minimize heat loss, but primates generally lack these physical traits. However, they do have a number of behavioral methods for handling the cold.

The golden snub-nosed monkey is an unusual primate because this species lives at high altitude in mountainous forests where the temperature at night regularly drops below freezing during the winter. In a study of a wild population of these monkeys who were accustomed to receiving food provisions from humans, researchers looked at their food choices during different seasons. (Because humans provided them food all year long, the results cannot be attributed to seasonal availability of various food sources.)

These monkeys consumed nearly twice as much energy in winter as they did in spring, requiring extra fuel to thermoregulate. The difference in intake was due to the consumption of additional fats and carbohydrates — the amount of protein did not vary between the two seasons. Presumably they are not the only species to eats carbs and fats when it’s cold, and in fact this strategy feels very familiar to many people.

A close relative, the black snub-nosed monkey, lives higher than any other primate besides humans, making their home on the Tibetan plateau at altitudes of 11,000 to 15,000 feet. Among their many adaptations to life in the thin air and cold temperatures of their habitat is the simple behavioral one of spending more time on the southern faces of the mountains where there is more sun exposure.

If you find a soak in hot water to be a great way to warm up in winter, you share this trait with Japanese macaques. They are native to Japan with a population living on the northernmost part of the island of Honshu on the Shimokita Peninsula.

One of their strategies for staying cozy when the weather turns cold is soaking in the natural hot springs within their habitat. This behavior began with one innovative female monkey in 1963, quickly spread to other members of the group, and has been passed on to subsequent generations. Macaques spend hours in these volcanic springs grooming one another and enjoying the heat, as the water is well over 100 degrees.

Barbary macaques huddle together for warmth during the coldest nights, a technique called social thermoregulation. Their huddle buddies are their social partners — those individuals they spend time with during the day and frequently groom. Monkeys with more social partners are in larger huddles at night, allowing them to stay warmer and conserve more energy for reproduction and growth. Such well-connected monkeys are more likely to survive the winter.

For these primates (and for humans), sources of warmth include social connections, water, food and sunny locations.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

