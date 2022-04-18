London Zoo: Poop News: What’s the scoop on poop?

Poop happens. A graduate school friend collected monkey poop during her field work in Kenya because chemical analyses of the hormones in that poop revealed when each female in her study colonies was ovulating. She always said that to her, poop was simply a source of information. That’s true, and it’s also true that poop is so much more.

Tapir poop may be critical for restoring trees to areas in the Amazon where logging, slash-and-burn agriculture and wildfires have decimated the rain forest. The lowland tapir, also called the Brazilian tapir, is one of four tapir species, and it is the biggest terrestrial mammal still alive today in the Amazon. Its piles of dung are correspondingly large. They contain enormous numbers of seeds since these herbivores eat fruit from over 300 species of plants along with a great variety of seeds, buds, shoots, leaves and small branches. One study of 163 dung piles found over 129,000 seeds within them. Once tapirs deposit their poop, dung beetles do much to disperse the seeds within it by breaking off pieces of the pile to roll away and bury.

It’s not just tapirs that influence the environment in a big way through their poop. Hippos and whales do it, too. In East Africa, hippos play a major role in the cycling of silicon through the ecosystem. An individual can eat hundreds of kilograms of silicon daily in the grasses it consumes and then excrete approximately half of it into the water. Diatoms in the water need that silicon to make their silica shells. Since diatoms are at the base of the food chain, the decrease in populations of hippos is a serious threat to the food supply of the entire ecosystem.

Similarly, baleen whales such as blue whales and humpback whales eat iron-rich krill from deep in the ocean and poop out a lot of iron at the surface. With whale populations decimated, less of this nutrient is cycling through the ecosystem, resulting in less productive seas and therefore less carbon stored in marine life forms.

And the value of poop goes on. Take the giant pandas who roll in horse poop to feel warm. Scientists identified a chemical in the equine excrement that causes cold tolerance in mice, and they hypothesize that it inhibits a cold-sensing protein in the pandas.

Penguin poop has provided people the joy of discovery. In this case, the visibility of Emperor Penguin poop from space directed scientists to discover previously unknown colonies. The reddish-rust colored guano stands out on the ice and snow of Antarctica. The new colonies added 10 percent to the known number of these birds, an increase of 55,000 individuals.

In other news, eating poop can enhance parenting performance. In the naked mole rat, the only female who reproduces is the queen, but if the subordinates eat her feces, they become more responsive to the young who need their care. The hormone estradiol, produced by the queen and excreted in her poop, induces parenting behavior.

Fortunately, poop happens.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0