London Zoo: Physics of tiny animals are a mite unusual

Humans generally don’t get catapulted many times their body length because of static electricity, but mites do. The most obvious feature about mites is their incredibly small size — they range from 0.1mm to around 6mm. Being this small comes with some interactions with the laws of physics you may never have thought of, including their susceptibility to the static electricity minefield.

I’m currently researching the mites that live on Ips confusus, a local species of bark beetle with the common name of Pinyon Pine beetle. It was during this research that I first discovered mites can be shocked by static electricity and catapulted away. A mite I was observing was in a plastic petri dish while I brought a metal needle to it. I believe the plastic of the dish built up a static charge, and the introduction of a metal was enough to release the stored energy. This exact scenario wouldn’t occur in nature for obvious reasons. However, these types of static charges can build up in the wild as well.

Their small size also means they cannot break the surface tension of water. A mite will not sink, and because of the polarity of water, it is also true that mites are unable to escape the water. Being so small that getting trapped in a water droplet is possible is so foreign to us that it reveals our astounding lack of understanding of the physical world of mites. Most of how they live is completely unknown to us.

I like to say that mites are indestructible. A mite’s terminal velocity (maximum speed attainable with standard air resistance) isn’t even close to lethal, meaning that they can fall from any height and survive. Assuming a mite doesn’t get killed by natural causes, or someone like myself doesn’t place them on a microscope slide, the longest mite life cycles approach 70 days, and most are closer to a few weeks. There are even a few mite species that live for so little time they will never defecate, and therefore do not develop an anus.

Mites’ small size leads to other unexpected qualities. For example, mites do not have a heart. A mite is so small that it doesn’t even need to pump blood around its body as the movement of blood will occur naturally with muscle contractions and simple diffusion.

Another way that small size and the world of physics collide in mites relates to running speed measured in body lengths per second. A mite species located in Southern California holds the world record, traveling 322 body lengths per second. For perspective, a cheetah sprints at 16 body lengths per second, and 322 body lengths per second is the equivalent to a human traveling over 1000 miles an hour.

From my personal experience as well as connections with acarologists (people who study mites), I have learned a lot about how these tiny animals live. Though mites live in the same world as we do, it’s also true that they live in an entirely different one.