London Zoo: Paternity really suits these solitary spiders

In the animal world, paternal care — dads taking care of their offspring by offering them protection, warmth, food or passing along skills to them — is relatively rare.
Evolution favors those who produce more offspring that go on to reproduce themselves, and males can often win at that game by increasing their mating opportunities rather than by spending their time parenting. So, whenever we see males actively engaged as dads, we have to ask how they are benefiting, in an evolutionary sense, from this behavior.
Only one of about 45,000 species of solitary spiders has been observed exhibiting paternal care. (The only other spider species known to show paternal care is social, not solitary.)
The solitary spider species in question, Manogea porracea, lives in Central and South America. One of the first clues that males of this species were caring for their young was the close proximity of males to females during the reproductive season. After mating, males build dome-shaped webs over the webs where the females and their egg sacs live.
The males protect their offspring from predators by guarding the egg sacs. They also maintain the webs, especially in the area immediately surrounding the egg sacs, and remove rainwater from the egg sacs — a behavior believed to enhance air flow to the eggs.
How do these male spiders benefit by taking care of their young? That is, how does paternal care lead to more offspring surviving to maturity than the alternative strategy of ignoring current offspring to seek out more matings?
In field studies of these spiders in Brazil, many webs had no females — just a male, hatchlings and egg sacs. Researchers observed that by the end of the reproductive season, over two-thirds of the egg sacs were being cared for by males alone. The females had died, usually because they had been eaten by predators. After a female’s death, the male moved to the web holding the egg sacs, and continued caring for the young even after they hatched.
If both parents died, the young did not fare well. Almost half of the webs without a parent collapsed before the eggs could hatch, making survival of those young impossible. In contrast, webs with either both parents present or just the male present all survived through hatching time.
When the young spiders were placed near predators in an experiment, their dads attacked these enemies, charging at and sometimes killing them. In that experiment, webs with a dad present had 30-40 percent more eggs than unattended webs did.
Manogea porracea is unusual because males tend to live longer than females. In most spiders, the opposite is true—females outlive males. Often males die right after mating, sometimes because the females eat them. The rarity of female spiders available as potential mates as the season progresses may explain why paternal care is a successful strategy for males of this species and why paternal care is more common at the end of the reproductive season.
Happy Father’s Day to all the devoted dads out there!
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.