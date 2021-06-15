London Zoo: Paternity really suits these solitary spiders

In the animal world, paternal care — dads taking care of their offspring by offering them protection, warmth, food or passing along skills to them — is relatively rare.

Evolution favors those who produce more offspring that go on to reproduce themselves, and males can often win at that game by increasing their mating opportunities rather than by spending their time parenting. So, whenever we see males actively engaged as dads, we have to ask how they are benefiting, in an evolutionary sense, from this behavior.

Only one of about 45,000 species of solitary spiders has been observed exhibiting paternal care. (The only other spider species known to show paternal care is social, not solitary.)

The solitary spider species in question, Manogea porracea, lives in Central and South America. One of the first clues that males of this species were caring for their young was the close proximity of males to females during the reproductive season. After mating, males build dome-shaped webs over the webs where the females and their egg sacs live.

The males protect their offspring from predators by guarding the egg sacs. They also maintain the webs, especially in the area immediately surrounding the egg sacs, and remove rainwater from the egg sacs — a behavior believed to enhance air flow to the eggs.