London Zoo: Parrotfish: Essential for healthy reefs, beautiful beaches

If winter weather has you dreaming of tropical, white sand beaches, there’s something you should know: Parrotfish poop makes up a significant portion of that sand.
According to scientific estimates, more than 80 percent of the sand around tropical coral reefs is parrotfish poop. These fish eat algae by scraping it off rocks and coral, and they ingest a lot of coral as they forage. They grind up the calcium carbonate in the coral and pass it on as sand. An individual parrotfish can make a ton of sand each year.
Chewing coral and grinding it up internally require special tools. One tool of the parrotfish is strong teeth. They are fused together and resemble a bird beak, which explains their name. The teeth are made of fluorapatite, the second hardest biomineral known. (The first is goethite, a mineral found in the teeth of aquatic snails called limpets.) Another tool that enables them to consume coral is the set of plates in their throat that make up a structure called a pharyngeal mill. This mill helps them grind what they ingest rather than crush it.
Not only is foraging by parrotfish essential for the beauty of the beaches, but also for the health of the reefs. Keeping coral reefs in good condition requires robust parrotfish populations because the constant consumption of algae and coral is necessary for the maintenance of healthy reefs.
Consuming algae keeps it from taking over the reef-growing corals. By removing the dead coral, parrotfish make room for young corals to settle and rebuild living sections of the reef. Taking dead coral away little by little prevents large sections of it from breaking off in storms, crashing into the living reef and damaging it. Parrotfish eat fast-growing corals more than slow-growing ones, and that helps maintain the high species diversity of reefs.
Scientists examined fossil sediments going back 3000 years to reconstruct the abundance of parrotfish over time as well as reef health and determined that when parrotfish were overfished, reefs suffered. They found that the growth of coral is positively driven by the abundance of parrotfish, but not affected by the amount of other algae-eating species examined in the study, such as urchins.
Though many of the approximately 90 species of parrotfish are important for maintaining the health of coral reefs, the largest species, the bumphead parrotfish, is especially critical in this regard.
They consume especially large amounts of coral, with many bites including sections of live reef. In areas where bumphead parrotfish have been fished extensively, the reefs are not doing well, and unfortunately, this species is incredibly vulnerable to overfishing. At night, they sleep in shallow water in large groups, making it possible for people to capture many members of a local population in a single night with simple nets. The reef suffers as a result, and so do nearby beaches.
If you do find yourself lying on a white sand beach in the tropics, be grateful to the parrotfish who literally passed that beach on to you.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.