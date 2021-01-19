London Zoo: Parrotfish: Essential for healthy reefs, beautiful beaches

If winter weather has you dreaming of tropical, white sand beaches, there’s something you should know: Parrotfish poop makes up a significant portion of that sand.

According to scientific estimates, more than 80 percent of the sand around tropical coral reefs is parrotfish poop. These fish eat algae by scraping it off rocks and coral, and they ingest a lot of coral as they forage. They grind up the calcium carbonate in the coral and pass it on as sand. An individual parrotfish can make a ton of sand each year.

Chewing coral and grinding it up internally require special tools. One tool of the parrotfish is strong teeth. They are fused together and resemble a bird beak, which explains their name. The teeth are made of fluorapatite, the second hardest biomineral known. (The first is goethite, a mineral found in the teeth of aquatic snails called limpets.) Another tool that enables them to consume coral is the set of plates in their throat that make up a structure called a pharyngeal mill. This mill helps them grind what they ingest rather than crush it.

Not only is foraging by parrotfish essential for the beauty of the beaches, but also for the health of the reefs. Keeping coral reefs in good condition requires robust parrotfish populations because the constant consumption of algae and coral is necessary for the maintenance of healthy reefs.