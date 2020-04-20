London Zoo: On the side of dog paws, brains and tails

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Home with your dogs a lot lately? Interested in conducting experiments on them? (Obviously, I mean nice ones that don’t hurt!)

An easy observational study is determining whether your dog is right-pawed, left-pawed or ambilateral (no paw preference). Dogs are evenly split between these three groups. Before you figure out where your dog fits, here’s why it matters.

Paw preference reveals whether one side of the brain is more active than the other. Each side of the body is controlled by the opposite side of the brain, so a preference for the right paw reveals a more active left side of the brain while a left-paw preference indicates more activity in the right side of the brain.

A disparity in the activity levels matters because each hemisphere of the brain plays a different role in emotional processing. The function of each side is still being explored, but overall, the left side does more processing of positive emotions such as happiness, excitement and affection as well as the response to anything familiar. The right side deals more with negative emotions like fear and sadness as well as the response to novel items. Paw preference is linked with emotional tendencies and therefore with behavioral problems because emotional inclinations play a big role in the development of problems.