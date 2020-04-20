London Zoo: On the side of dog paws, brains and tails

Home with your dogs a lot lately? Interested in conducting experiments on them? (Obviously, I mean nice ones that don’t hurt!)
An easy observational study is determining whether your dog is right-pawed, left-pawed or ambilateral (no paw preference). Dogs are evenly split between these three groups. Before you figure out where your dog fits, here’s why it matters.
Paw preference reveals whether one side of the brain is more active than the other. Each side of the body is controlled by the opposite side of the brain, so a preference for the right paw reveals a more active left side of the brain while a left-paw preference indicates more activity in the right side of the brain.
A disparity in the activity levels matters because each hemisphere of the brain plays a different role in emotional processing. The function of each side is still being explored, but overall, the left side does more processing of positive emotions such as happiness, excitement and affection as well as the response to anything familiar. The right side deals more with negative emotions like fear and sadness as well as the response to novel items. Paw preference is linked with emotional tendencies and therefore with behavioral problems because emotional inclinations play a big role in the development of problems.
Left-pawed dogs are more likely to have stranger-directed aggression than right-pawed or ambilateral dogs. Being right-pawed is associated with being calmer and showing lower arousal levels in response to strangers and to new things.
Ambilateral dogs have been reported to be more reactive to loud noises than dogs with a paw preference. In one study, dogs with stronger paw preferences were more confident, less cautious, quicker to relax or become playful in new environments, less prone to arousal and anxiety, and acted more calmly in response to novel stimuli and strangers than dogs with weaker paw preferences.
There is a higher success rate for right-pawed dogs than for left-pawed dogs as guide dog candidates, who need to be emotionally stable and behaviorally calm to succeed and become guide dogs.
Tail wagging can show a side bias based on the brain hemisphere acting ost strongly on its motion. When a dog’s tail wags higher to the right, that’s an indication of a positive emotional state because the muscles on the right side of the body (controlled by the left side of the brain) are activated. If it’s wagging higher to the left, the dog may be showing signs of a negative emotional state.
To assess your own dog’s paw preference, observe your dog extracting food from a Kong—a popular hard rubber toy that looks a bit like a hollow red snowman. Every time your dog uses a paw to stabilize the Kong, record which paw was used. If the dog uses both paws simultaneously, record that. After 100 instances of using one or both paws to stabilize the Kong, you can determine your dog’s paw preference (if any) as well as the strength of that preference.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.