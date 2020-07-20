London Zoo: Nudibranchs, hermaphrodites of many hues, shine brightly in the sea

Superficially, nudibranchs appear bilaterally symmetrical but they evolved from asymmetrical ancestors and stay true to their origins in certain ways. They have undergone an evolutionary process called secondary detorsion, which is a reversal during later development of the twisting that occurs in all gastropods during larval development. One indication of their asymmetrical origins is that all of their sexual openings are on the right side of the body.

If you are what you eat, then nudibranchs are the wunderkind of nutritious mealtimes. Some of them consume cnidarians, a primitive group of animals with stinging cells called nematocysts. These nudibranchs can store the nematocysts in protrusions on their backs, thereby receiving protection from predators in an unusual defensive strategy. Other nudibranchs eat corals and the algae that live within those corals. They save the algae’s chloroplasts (photosynthetic parts) and reuse them to make their own food from the sun’s energy just as plants do.