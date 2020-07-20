London Zoo: Nudibranchs, hermaphrodites of many hues, shine brightly in the sea

Nudibranchs are rarely longer than an inch, but the brilliant coloration of these soft-bodied marine creatures make them a favorite of scuba divers. As a diver, I love their appearance. As a biologist, I’m enchanted by the way they embody so many amazing features. They are like little living textbooks of important biological concepts.
As these gastropods (a taxonomic group mainly consisting of snails and slugs) are famous for their intense colors, it’s natural to start with that feature. Nudibranch colors would be at home in the 1980s or in a box of highlighters with their neon shades of pink, orange, yellow, green and purple. These animals likely have aposematic coloring, meaning that their bright colors and patterns serve a defensive function as a warning to potential predators: the animal is not worth eating because at best it is unpalatable and at worst it is poisonous.
All nudibranchs are simultaneous hermaphrodites, which means they have both male and female reproductive organs throughout their lives. (This distinguishes them from species that change sex during their lifetime—hermaphroditic, but not simultaneously.) Though they cannot fertilize themselves, a nudibranch can mate with any member of its species, thus eliminating the need to locate an individual of the opposite sex. When nudibranchs mate, it is usually reciprocal so that both individuals receive sperm to fertilize their own eggs and give sperm to fertilize the eggs of the other nudibranch.
Superficially, nudibranchs appear bilaterally symmetrical but they evolved from asymmetrical ancestors and stay true to their origins in certain ways. They have undergone an evolutionary process called secondary detorsion, which is a reversal during later development of the twisting that occurs in all gastropods during larval development. One indication of their asymmetrical origins is that all of their sexual openings are on the right side of the body.
If you are what you eat, then nudibranchs are the wunderkind of nutritious mealtimes. Some of them consume cnidarians, a primitive group of animals with stinging cells called nematocysts. These nudibranchs can store the nematocysts in protrusions on their backs, thereby receiving protection from predators in an unusual defensive strategy. Other nudibranchs eat corals and the algae that live within those corals. They save the algae’s chloroplasts (photosynthetic parts) and reuse them to make their own food from the sun’s energy just as plants do.
Sometimes species have clearly lost traits over evolutionary time, and that is the case with the nudibranchs, who have lost their shell in their adult form. They have shells only in the larval phase, and then shed them. They rely on toxins to protect themselves from predators rather than a shell, and on those beautiful warning colors to let the predators know that even without shells, they are far from easy targets.
Nudibranchs often have amusingly descriptive names such as Sea Clown Nudibranch, Pacific Sea Lemon, Orange-peel Nudibranch, Pugnacious Aeolid, Spanish Shawl, Spanish Dancer, Fighting Philiana, Blood Spot Nudibranch, and Shaggy Mouse Nudibranch. How can they not be my favorite group of gastropods?
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.
