London Zoo: No matter the species, those who laugh evolved from those who play

In most species, vocal play signals are only loud enough to be heard by play partners in the immediate vicinity. Though humans laugh louder than most other species (including other great apes), they are not unique in having loud play vocalizations. For example, dogs, sea lions, keas, and elephants also signal loudly during play.

Play vocalizations can include grunts, trills, hisses, squeals, barks, chatters and squeaks. Vocalizations used in play frequently include panting sounds (sometimes voiced and sometimes not voiced). It is likely that laughter in humans and other great apes evolved from the heavy breathing that naturally occurs due to the exertion of play. It makes intuitive sense that this panting is related to laughter when we consider our way of describing this behavior onomatopoeically as “hahaha.”

These panting sounds have changed through evolution and now the meanings and use of them in social interactions extend beyond the context of play. As the authors of the recent paper write, these vocalizations were changed into a “communicative signal of benign intent that clarified mutual positive investment in the activity and induced positive affect, which helped prolong the play.” As these vocalizations changed, they became more voice-like, lasted longer and had elements with shorter bursts of sound.

The idea that other animals have vocalizations related to human laughter is not new. In 1872, Charles Darwin published his observations about the similarities in structural and functional attributes of certain iterative vocalizations in multiple species of great apes and argued that they correspond to human laughter.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

