London Zoo: No matter the species, those who laugh evolved from those who play

Laughter, like sleep and sneezes, has long offered a puzzle to scientists. In each case, the questions are similar: What is its purpose? How did it evolve? How closely is the human version related to these same phenomena in other species? The answers to these questions about laughter are not fully known, but a recent paper by scientists at UCLA offers a review of laughter and related vocalizations in 65 species.
Understanding laughter requires an understanding of play. Since play often includes actions that are similar to those used in fighting, hunting, and other potentially damaging behaviors, animals frequently offer play signals in order to communicate that the actions are playful in nature and there is no intent to cause harm. Play signals lessen the risk of misunderstandings that lead to the escalation of play into aggression, which can result in injuries.
Most play signals are visual, involving facial expression or specific body postures and movements, but some are vocal. Vocalizations in play are most frequent during a type of social play called rough-and-tumble play, also known as play fighting. Perhaps visual signals are unreliable during such play since faces may not be visible at all times and bodies may be in positions that don’t allow the performance of other visual signals. The use of vocal play signals occurs in many species, including rodents, primates, carnivores and marine mammals. At least three species of birds — keas, budgerigars and Australian magpies — also use distinct vocalizations while engaged in social play.
In most species, vocal play signals are only loud enough to be heard by play partners in the immediate vicinity. Though humans laugh louder than most other species (including other great apes), they are not unique in having loud play vocalizations. For example, dogs, sea lions, keas, and elephants also signal loudly during play.
Play vocalizations can include grunts, trills, hisses, squeals, barks, chatters and squeaks. Vocalizations used in play frequently include panting sounds (sometimes voiced and sometimes not voiced). It is likely that laughter in humans and other great apes evolved from the heavy breathing that naturally occurs due to the exertion of play. It makes intuitive sense that this panting is related to laughter when we consider our way of describing this behavior onomatopoeically as “hahaha.”
These panting sounds have changed through evolution and now the meanings and use of them in social interactions extend beyond the context of play. As the authors of the recent paper write, these vocalizations were changed into a “communicative signal of benign intent that clarified mutual positive investment in the activity and induced positive affect, which helped prolong the play.” As these vocalizations changed, they became more voice-like, lasted longer and had elements with shorter bursts of sound.
The idea that other animals have vocalizations related to human laughter is not new. In 1872, Charles Darwin published his observations about the similarities in structural and functional attributes of certain iterative vocalizations in multiple species of great apes and argued that they correspond to human laughter.
