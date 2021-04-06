London Zoo: Must admit the aye-aye gives us all middle-finger envy

Many who have wished for an especially long middle finger have directed their envy at the aye-aye, a nocturnal lemur.

Lemurs, including the aye-aye, are native only to the island of Madagascar. As on many islands, animals there have evolved to fill various ecological roles that are usually occupied by entirely different groups of animals. The absence of those other animals on a particular island means there are unusual opportunities to take advantage of resources.

In the case of the aye-aye, the resource they exploit is insect grubs inside trees. These primates tap on trees to locate this plentiful food source. They tap at around 8 times per second and listen to the echo to find hollow chambers, chew holes in the wood and reach in with the aforementioned long, skinny, and bony finger. This digit is unusual in having a ball-and-socket joint, much like a human shoulder, so it can swivel around to make extracting grubs easier.

It’s their long skinny fingers that allow these animals to fulfill a niche usually occupied by woodpeckers. The evolution of this percussive foraging behavior enabled them to feed successfully, but at the cost of their ability to grip branches and other objects with their hands. That trade-off led to strong evolutionary pressure for a new way to grip things, which is presumably why they evolved a sixth digit.