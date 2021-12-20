London Zoo: Mass migration of Christmas Island red crabs

On December 25, 1643, Captain William Mynors sailed by an island, which accounts for the name he bestowed upon it: Christmas Island. Many species living on that island share the moniker, so there’s the Christmas Island Imperial-Pigeon, the Christmas Island blind snake, the Christmas Island flying fox, the Christmas Island forest skink, and the Christmas Island Hawk-Owl, among others. Perhaps the island’s most celebrated species is the Christmas Island red crab, which migrates every year in such large numbers it has achieved worldwide fame.

Seeing the annual migration of the Christmas Island red crabs is so amazing that even Sir David Attenborough considers it one of his most memorable experiences in nature. Each year, millions of large crabs migrate from the forest to breed in and around burrows close to shore. Their journey to the ocean takes at least a week and requires traveling across roads, beaches, streams, and indeed across all types of terrain.

The migration happens after the first rainfall of the wet season, which occurs as early as October and as late as January. The phase of the moon also influences the timing of this event. The crabs spawn before sunrise while the high tide is receding during the last quarter of a waning moon.

The spectacle of red crabs all over the landscape is a tourist attraction, which is problematic for these animals, many of whom are killed by vehicles as they cross bridges and roads. Human activity presents another survival challenge because a lot of crabs dehydrate when they move into areas where the forest has been cleared. (Migrating during the rainy season increases their chances of maintaining the moisture necessary to stay alive.)

Males mate and return without delay to the forest, but females remain in their burrows for approximately two weeks — until the young are ready to head for the sea to continue their development. So many young are eaten by predators in some years that virtually none make it to adulthood. In other years, enough survive for the population to maintain its high levels despite the years when few pull through.

Though Christmas Island red crabs are currently plentiful, their continued existence must not be taken for granted. This species only occurs on Christmas Island and Cocos (Keeling) Islands, which are Australian territories located southwest of Java in the Indian Ocean. Like many islands, these have high rates of endemism, meaning that species living there are found nowhere else. That makes them vulnerable to population crashes due to natural disasters, human interference, and disease. These crabs eat leaf litter, which is critical for keeping forests healthy and supporting the island’s ecosystem.

To understand the intensity of the mass migration of Christmas Island red crabs, consider this tweet from Parks Australia describing the situation this year: “With red crab migration in full swing on Christmas Island, the crabs are turning up everywhere ... Our staff have been out managing traffic, raking crabs off the roads and providing updates to the community on road closures.”

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0