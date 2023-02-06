Valentine’s Day approaches and with it all thoughts of matters of the heart. The aspect of a heart that matters most is how it meets the needs of the animal in which it resides. There is a lot of variation in animal hearts that allow them to do so.

Having a single heart, as vertebrates do, is not universal. Octopuses and squids have three hearts — one heart to pump blood around the body and two hearts to pump blood through the gills where it picks up oxygen. Earthworms have five heart-like organs that are technically called aortic arches.

Even among the vertebrates with one heart, the number of chambers varies. Fish have two-chambered hearts; most reptiles and amphibians have three-chambered hearts; crocodiles, birds, and mammals have four-chambered hearts. Recent fossil evidence suggests dinosaurs had four-chambered hearts, which supports the theory that birds evolved from dinosaurs. The discovery also indicates that dinosaurs had oxygen-rich blood that allowed them to regulate their temperature and to be more active than previously thought.

Heart sizes have a big range, just like animals themselves. A blue whale’s heart weighs about 180 kilograms which is much bigger than the approximately 20-kilogram hearts of elephants or the 11-kilogram hearts of giraffes. Smaller still by a wide margin are the fairyflies (which include the smallest known insect at 0.2 millimeters), who have hearts that can only be seen with a microscope.

Just as hearts vary, so do entire circulatory systems and the fluid types within. In vertebrates, the heart pumps blood, which carries nutrients, hormones, waste products, and oxygen all over the body in blood vessels. In insects, the heart pumps hemolymph, which flows freely around the body cavity, carrying nutrients, hormones, and waste products (but not oxygen) around the body. In many small animals such as insects, oxygen can reach all parts of the body through simple diffusion.

Heart rates vary among species, and can be affected by exercise, time of year, and the weather. Resting heartbeats are generally faster for smaller animals and slower in bigger animals. Elephant hearts beat around 30 times per minute, and horse hearts beat just a little faster at around 35 times per minute. Mice hearts can range from 450 to 750 beats each minute. A blue whale heart beats only 8-10 times each minute while shrew hearts and those of hummingbirds beat well over 1000 times in that same period.

Having a (metaphorically) big heart is a beautiful thing, but nothing is quite as amazing as a heart that can heal, and zebra danios are better at this than any other species, as far as we know. When the hearts of members of this fish species are injured, they are capable of repairing it within two months, even if as much as 20 percent of their heart tissue is damaged. Amazingly, the regenerated tissue is free of scars.

This Valentine’s season, I hope your heart is healthy, happy, and does just what you need it to, including being able to mend if needed.