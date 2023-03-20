Herodotus and Ponce de Leon are among the many who wished to stay young and live forever by finding the fountain of youth. Born in the 400s BCE and the 1400s CE respectively, finding a miracle such as those mythical waters would have been the only way for them be alive today to learn what science tells us about longevity.

Many studies have explored the relationship of longevity to social ties. For example, in multiple primate species, females with a healthy social life — strong and stable bonds with others — tend to live longer than those who lack such social connections. Less stress, better health, sharing food, and an increased ability to detect predators may account for a longer life in social individuals.

Mammals have a huge range in lifespans. There are wild rats who live less than 1 year, and whales who live for 200 years. Recent research points to a link between social lives and lifespan in mammals across species, rather than just within a species. In a study of nearly 1,000 species, those who were social tended to live longer. This relationship held even when accounting for a variety of factors that could influence longevity such as phylogeny, the time of day they are active, lifestyle, and size.

Body size is the most well-known factor that influences lifespan. Generally, the larger a mammal species, the longer their lifespan. (Within a species, it’s typically the smaller individuals who live longer, and this difference is especially notable in dogs with many toy breeds reaching age 15 or more while Great Danes and other large breeds commonly live for just 8 or 9 years.) However, in the recent study, the lifespan of animals of similar size varied predictably based on social differences. For example, shrews, who are solitary, live just a few years, but bats, who are social, live closer to 40 years.

In another area of research about lifespan, “Long live the queen!” is not a rallying cry but a truthful statement about ants. The queens lay thousands and thousands of eggs, and they have a much longer lifespan than the workers. In most species, high rates of reproduction are associated with a shortened lifespan, so the situation in ants is unusual.

In a recent study of the Indian jumping ant — a species in which workers live for 7 months and queens live for 5 years — scientists discovered one reason for the extended lifespan in queens, and it has everything to do with insulin. Low insulin levels are associated with longevity in a variety of species from roundworms to humans to fruit flies to mice. Low insulin levels lead to more of certain proteins that remove free radicals, thereby protecting cells from damage and leading to longer lives. In these ants, queens express a gene that produces a protein that blocks the insulin pathway linked to aging, and therefore they live longer.

The evolution of social behavior and of chemical pathways that block insulin are better fountains of youth than any special waters.