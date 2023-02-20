Animal species whose members hurl green spit over 3 meters away to communicate when threatened or upset are few and far between. These same animals can have fur that is beige, red, brown, gray, black or white, and they have grayish-brown poop that is used as fuel and as fertilizer.

The term “llama beans” refers to this valuable product, but there’s more to llamas than the fascinating colors of the substances (spit, fur, excrement) that come out of their bodies.

Llamas are sure-footed, with unusual feet that account for their ability to handle steep and rocky landscapes with ease. Each foot has two toes with strong toenails, and the bottom of the foot is made of a pad not unlike those of dogs, though not as rough. The structure of their feet allows them to have a large surface area in contact with the ground and good gripping ability. The softer feet of the llama compared with the hooves of horses, goats, and sheep cause less damage to the environment as they take much longer to wear down a path.

They are very strong, which combined with their talent for traversing tough mountainous terrain explains why they are used as pack animals. They weigh about 175 kilograms and can carry roughly 20 percent of their body weight, or 35 kilograms. Llamas know their own boundaries and abilities and will not push themselves beyond what is safe and manageable. If overloaded, they will refuse to move, and may even lie down.

Llama fur has an unusual mix of qualities, as it is light and warm, has no lanolin, and is waterproof. Both the undercoat and the outer coat are valued for textiles. The undercoat is used to make baby blankets and the soft lining of clothing, and the outercoat is used to make ropes and rugs.

Humming is a common llama vocalization, especially when they are anxious or stressed, but they may also hum when bored, tired, curious, or when greeting another individual. The variety of pitches and tones indicate their emotional state. Llama mamas hum to greet a new baby, which is called a cria, from the Spanish “criar” meaning to bring up or to raise.

The eyes of llamas appear quite large relative to the size of their heads, and their pupils are horizontal, as is typical of grazing animals. They have structures on the top and bottom of each pupil that look like frills and are called “iridic granules.” These can interlock and cover the center region of the pupil, leaving only small areas on either side of the pupil to let in light. These “sunglasses” are believed to be an adaptation that helps llamas handle the bright sunlight in their natural habitat in the Andes mountains at elevations of 2,300 to 4,000 meters. Llama eyes can be clear gray, blue, or various shades of brown. It’s not uncommon for them to have more than one color in the same iris.

Llamas are colorful animals, in every sense of the word!