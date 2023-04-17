Remarkable and sometimes surprising traits evolve in response to challenges that present problems. Invading pathogens put considerable pressure on organisms to have strong immune systems.

The danger of being chased down by predators makes the high-speed capabilities observed in many prey animals necessary. It’s difficult to see small animals that could make a perfect meal while soaring high above the landscape — a problem that favored the evolution of excellent eyesight in hawks, falcons, and eagles.

Juvenile planthoppers have strong legs whose quick movements exert tremendous force, leading to rapid acceleration of the whole body. Thanks to the power generated, planthoppers go from zero to twelve miles an hour in a thousandth of a second. The problem is that jumping straight requires precise synchronization of the legs, and that’s not as simple as it sounds.

Many jumping insects, such as the grasshoppers so well known for their saltating lifestyle, synchronize the leg movements required for jumping with neural impulses that cause the muscles of the legs to fire essentially simultaneously, a solution that is inadequate for planthoppers. An important difference between these two types of jumping insects is where the legs attach to the body. Grasshoppers have legs that attach on the sides of their body, making it possible to jump straight even if the synchronization between the legs is imperfect.

Planthoppers have an unusual challenge related to maintaining stability when they jump because their legs are attached close together right under their body. This means their legs must move with the exact same force and within microseconds of each other when leaping into the air. Otherwise, the insect will rotate, spin, and move in an uncontrolled way instead of going straight. Poorly executed crooked jumps mean a failure to make it to from the plant they are on to their destination — another nearby plant whose sugary juices they consume for sustenance.

The nervous system has too big an error margin for coordinated jumps by planthoppers, and they have evolved a completely different mechanism to synchronize the timing and force of movements by each leg. Their legs have mechanical gears (like those of watches, can openers, and bicycles) which allow a high precision of synchrony. By engaging the gears on the legs during the preparation of a jump, the insects’ legs move together to within 30 millionths of a second. Nerve impulses travel too slowly by several orders of magnitude to synchronize the legs as successfully as interlocking gears do.

The interlocking teeth of gears allow completely coordinated movements, but the gears wear down due to repeated use. With each molt, planthoppers shed their old gears and replace them with new ones. Once they are adults, they can fly and no longer need gears, and in fact, it is only juvenile planthoppers who have gears on their legs. They shed their final set of gears during their last molt.

It turns out juvenile planthoppers are just like us — to be successful and get where they want to go, they must put themselves in gear.