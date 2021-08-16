London Zoo: In the animal world,clever is as clever does

There are lots of ways to be smart, with multiple methods for solving problems. Animals certainly illustrate the reality of many kinds of intelligence.
The bottle-nosed dolphins at the Marine Mammal Institute were trained to remove garbage from their pool. Dolphins who brought a piece of trash to a trainer received a fish as a reward. One dolphin named Kelly figured out a way to work the system. When a piece of paper was dropped into the pool, she hid it under a rock. If a trainer came by, she tore off a piece of the paper and brought it to that trainer to receive her fish. Then she would dive down repeatedly, bringing up a piece of paper each time to exchange for a fish. That way, she received multiple fish for a single piece of trash.
Racoons learned to use the principle of water displacement when tested in a study fashioned after Aesop’s fable, "The Crow and the Pitcher."
In the ancient Greek story, a thirsty crow was able to access the little bit of water in a pitcher by dropping stones in it until the water level rose high enough to be reached. Unlike the crow in the story, who figured out the solution independently, raccoons only succeeded with some training.
In an experiment, researchers put rocks on the edge of a narrow vial with water and a floating marshmallow. Raccoons could see that the water level and the food rose when the rocks accidentally fell in. A couple of the raccoons figured out that they could add rocks to the tubes on purpose to raise the water level enough to bring the marshmallow into reach.
Grey squirrels demonstrated their natural talents by quickly learning how to find food in a study of their spatial abilities. In the experiment, squirrels were given a square box with hollow spots at each of the four corners. Nuts were placed in two of them, always diagonally opposite each other. All four spots were covered, so it was not possible to know whether a spot contained a nut without removing its cover. The squirrels learned that if they found a nut, the other nut was in the well diagonally opposite, and they went immediately to the other full spot rather than to one of the adjacent (empty) spots.
Learning to solve a problem by observing another individual is a high-level cognitive ability, and octopuses are more than up to the task.
Scientists observed octopuses who watched another individual open a puzzle box to acquire the food contained within. The observing octopuses were able to perform the same behavior to succeed immediately and gain access to the food when given an identical puzzle box. Without the opportunity to learn through observation, octopuses used trial and error to open the box, which took significantly longer and sometimes resulted in using an entirely different technique to open the box.
During the back-to-school season (and throughout the year, actually!), let’s remember to celebrate and enjoy all kinds of intelligence.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.