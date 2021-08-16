London Zoo: In the animal world,clever is as clever does

Grey squirrels demonstrated their natural talents by quickly learning how to find food in a study of their spatial abilities. In the experiment, squirrels were given a square box with hollow spots at each of the four corners. Nuts were placed in two of them, always diagonally opposite each other. All four spots were covered, so it was not possible to know whether a spot contained a nut without removing its cover. The squirrels learned that if they found a nut, the other nut was in the well diagonally opposite, and they went immediately to the other full spot rather than to one of the adjacent (empty) spots.

Learning to solve a problem by observing another individual is a high-level cognitive ability, and octopuses are more than up to the task.

Scientists observed octopuses who watched another individual open a puzzle box to acquire the food contained within. The observing octopuses were able to perform the same behavior to succeed immediately and gain access to the food when given an identical puzzle box. Without the opportunity to learn through observation, octopuses used trial and error to open the box, which took significantly longer and sometimes resulted in using an entirely different technique to open the box.

During the back-to-school season (and throughout the year, actually!), let’s remember to celebrate and enjoy all kinds of intelligence.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

