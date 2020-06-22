London Zoo: How to introduce dogs and cats the right way

Adopting new dogs is as popular in 2020 as searching for toilet paper and baking sourdough bread.
Newly adopted pets must meet all the members of the new household, and the trickiest introductions involve cats. Regrettably, the most common way to introduce a dog and a cat consists of putting them in a room together and hoping for the best. That all too often results in the dog chasing the terrified cat who then never wants to come out of hiding. This can even happen with a dog who loves cats, wants to play and would not physically hurt the cat.
There is a better way.
Keep them separated at first. For the first few days or weeks, keep the cat in her own area of the house with all she needs to be happy—food, water, litter box, toys and good sleeping spots. Spend lots of time with her so that she does not become isolated. Allow the dog and the cat to get used to the sight and smell of one another with a gate between them. Trade their blankets so they get used to each other’s scent. Encourage positive feelings by giving them lots of toys, treats and attention. Teach the dog to sit or lie down when seeing the cat.
Control interactions. Once they are calm and comfortable in the presence of one another, and the dog willingly sits or lies down at the sight of the cat, begin controlled interactions without a gate, but with leashes. Ideally, have one person for each pet. Begin with short sessions (less than 5 minutes) and always keep their experiences positive with treats, petting, toys and a calm manner. Do not try to get them to be close together—just keep them happy in each other’s presence. Do several sessions a day and gradually make them longer.
Provide high perches for the cat. Provide a high spot in every room that the cat can access but the dog can’t. Cat condos, cat trees and shelves are options, but so are high bookcases and the fridge. These function as escape routes for cats where they can feel safe and get away from a dog for any reason. To encourage the cat to use these high spots, place cat treats on them.
Use artificial scent marking. Use Felaway, which is an artificial feline scent marking product that helps cats feel comfortable, even in new environments that might otherwise upset them. Put a little in the high spots for the cats as well as any common perches or sleeping spots.
Do it right because you can’t do it over. If an initial dog and cat introduction doesn’t go well, it will be really hard to turn that relationship around. Dog-cat introductions are very different than dog-dog ones because rebounding from a rocky start is much harder with the former. Introductions between dogs and cats should be done the right way to maximize the chances that they will be friends, or at least tolerate one another.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.