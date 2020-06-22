London Zoo: How to introduce dogs and cats the right way

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Adopting new dogs is as popular in 2020 as searching for toilet paper and baking sourdough bread.

Newly adopted pets must meet all the members of the new household, and the trickiest introductions involve cats. Regrettably, the most common way to introduce a dog and a cat consists of putting them in a room together and hoping for the best. That all too often results in the dog chasing the terrified cat who then never wants to come out of hiding. This can even happen with a dog who loves cats, wants to play and would not physically hurt the cat.

There is a better way.

Keep them separated at first. For the first few days or weeks, keep the cat in her own area of the house with all she needs to be happy—food, water, litter box, toys and good sleeping spots. Spend lots of time with her so that she does not become isolated. Allow the dog and the cat to get used to the sight and smell of one another with a gate between them. Trade their blankets so they get used to each other’s scent. Encourage positive feelings by giving them lots of toys, treats and attention. Teach the dog to sit or lie down when seeing the cat.