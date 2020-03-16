London Zoo: How to have a happy pet rabbit and be a responsible owner

Many guidelines about keeping a pet rabbit discuss caring for them physically — how much space they need in their hutch, what to feed them, which material to use to line their living space, how to groom them and what kind of veterinary care they need.
All of these are vital parts of being a responsible rabbit owner, but knowing how to connect with them and make them happy are also essential parts of their care.
Rabbits are naturally shy and many are distrustful in general. That is not surprising in a species that has many predators and must be on guard to stay alive. Always keep their fears in mind as you seek to befriend these animals. Specifically, never force them to be with you or force your affection on them. Avoid approaching them from behind, and refrain from playing in a rough manner or by chasing them away.
Rabbits prefer to be on the ground, and that means that being picked up is often unpleasant for them. Though rabbits who come to trust you will tolerate being picked up or sitting in your lap, it is often easier on them if you stay on the ground when handling them.
Physical contact can be enjoyable to rabbits, especially if they know you well and are comfortable with you. It helps to know where they like (and don’t like) to be touched. In general, rabbits like to be stroked on their forehead, shoulders and cheeks. Few are as open to being handled on the neck, ears or tail. Avoid touching their feet and stomach if you want them to enjoy the physical contact.
Many rabbits are more receptive to petting and attention after eating, so try being affectionate with them then.
Like any sociable pet, rabbits benefit from having a full and interesting life. That may include letting your rabbit live in your house with you so that you can spend lots of time together. (They don’t usually like to travel, so be with them when you are home and have someone trustworthy care for them when you are away.) It’s kind to offer enrichment opportunities to keep them occupied and to minimize mischief. A bored rabbit is not a happy, well-behaved one.
Consider a cardboard castle to entertain your rabbit. A cardboard castle is just a box with holes in it so your rabbit can go in and out. Put toilet paper rolls or other bits of cardboard and rolled up paper inside to make it more interesting to your rabbit.
Many rabbits enjoy training sessions in which they interact with a person and learn to come when called, offer a high five, spin around or go into their hutch.
People are often surprised when they meet a friendly rabbit who enjoys its human family and plenty of contact with them, but that’s only because it is not as common as it should be. If we work at developing our relationship with rabbits and making them happy, they can easily become sweet and affectionate.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.