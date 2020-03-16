London Zoo: How to have a happy pet rabbit and be a responsible owner

Many guidelines about keeping a pet rabbit discuss caring for them physically — how much space they need in their hutch, what to feed them, which material to use to line their living space, how to groom them and what kind of veterinary care they need.

All of these are vital parts of being a responsible rabbit owner, but knowing how to connect with them and make them happy are also essential parts of their care.

Rabbits are naturally shy and many are distrustful in general. That is not surprising in a species that has many predators and must be on guard to stay alive. Always keep their fears in mind as you seek to befriend these animals. Specifically, never force them to be with you or force your affection on them. Avoid approaching them from behind, and refrain from playing in a rough manner or by chasing them away.

Rabbits prefer to be on the ground, and that means that being picked up is often unpleasant for them. Though rabbits who come to trust you will tolerate being picked up or sitting in your lap, it is often easier on them if you stay on the ground when handling them.

