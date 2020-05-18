London Zoo: How coyotes and badgers unite to hunt elusive prairie dogs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coyotes hunting prairie dogs often experience failure because the prairie dogs escape by diving into burrows. Badgers also hunt prairie dogs. These predators dig to reach their prey, which means a hunt can fail if the prairie dogs make it to the surface and run away.

By teaming up and pooling their talents, coyotes and badgers can take advantage of the natural actions prairie dogs take when fleeing for their lives, and capture more of them. Cooperation across species lines allows the animals to use their complementary skills to accomplish more than either one could achieve alone.

For centuries, badgers and coyotes have been observed hunting in close proximity to one another, but they also often hunt separately. It was natural for scientists to ask whether they have greater success when they hunt together or when they hunt alone. Studies indicate shared hunts are better, especially for coyotes.

Coyotes hunting with badgers have a higher rate of prey consumption. It is harder to get data for successful hunts by badgers since they occur underground, but preliminary evidence suggests that badgers also have better luck when they have a coyote partner. They definitely spend more time underground when they are hunting with coyotes, and such behavior is indicative of hunting success.