London Zoo: How coyotes and badgers unite to hunt elusive prairie dogs

Coyotes hunting prairie dogs often experience failure because the prairie dogs escape by diving into burrows. Badgers also hunt prairie dogs. These predators dig to reach their prey, which means a hunt can fail if the prairie dogs make it to the surface and run away.
By teaming up and pooling their talents, coyotes and badgers can take advantage of the natural actions prairie dogs take when fleeing for their lives, and capture more of them. Cooperation across species lines allows the animals to use their complementary skills to accomplish more than either one could achieve alone.
For centuries, badgers and coyotes have been observed hunting in close proximity to one another, but they also often hunt separately. It was natural for scientists to ask whether they have greater success when they hunt together or when they hunt alone. Studies indicate shared hunts are better, especially for coyotes.
Coyotes hunting with badgers have a higher rate of prey consumption. It is harder to get data for successful hunts by badgers since they occur underground, but preliminary evidence suggests that badgers also have better luck when they have a coyote partner. They definitely spend more time underground when they are hunting with coyotes, and such behavior is indicative of hunting success.
When either a coyote or a badger catches a prairie dog, only one feeds on it. They share the hunt, but not the spoils, so whoever catches it gets to eat it. Still, the association benefits them both in the long run even if that’s not apparent on every hunt. Besides the increase in prey capture rates, there is evidence of decreased locomotion costs for both. Expending less energy while hunting is another advantage of this alliance.
In 90 percent of the cases of cooperative hunting, there is one coyote and one badger.
Nine percent of the time there are two coyotes and one badger working as a team, and one percent of the time the group is made up of three coyotes and one badger. Sometimes individuals involved in these groups spend a considerable amount of time together. Badgers and coyotes have been observed heading across the landscape together and resting in close proximity.
Pairs of coyote and badger partners often work together repeatedly and there are even reports of them playing together when they are not hunting. It is usually the coyote who solicits play with the badger, doing so by offering a play bow, which is the same action our domestic dogs perform to initiate play with us or with other dogs.
Coyote and badger partnerships are an example of opposites attracting. They differ in the way they hunt prairie dogs and in the way prairie dogs can escape from them. These two predators combine their respective abilities — the speed of the coyote and the digging prowess of the badger.
This cooperation leads to more successful hunts because the methods of escape essentially mean that the prairie dogs jump out of the frying pan and into the fire.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.
