London Zoo: High praise for the yellow-rumped leaf-eared mouse

Living at high altitude has its challenges, as those of us who reside in Flagstaff know. Yet, at about 7,000 feet, we are far below the highest point on earth (Mount Everest reaches 29,029 feet above sea level), making any complaints we have about our altitude-based trials and tribulations seem pretty whiny.
The same cannot be said for the yellow-rumped leaf-eared mouse, which has been found living higher than any other mammal, at 22,110 feet above sea level. Okay, that’s not Mount Everest high, but it is higher than both base camps for expeditions to the summit of Everest and higher than the highest permanent human settlement (the Peruvian town of La Rinconada at 16,732 feet).
Researchers discovered and caught this record-breaking individual mouse at the top of Volcán Llullaillaco, a dormant volcano in the Andes near the border of Chile and Argentina. Members of the expedition have speculated that the range of conditions, especially with regard to altitude, that small mammals can survive may have been underestimated because the highest of the world’s mountains have not been well-explored by biologists.
The greatest challenge of living at high altitude is the low oxygen levels. Animals that live in hypoxic environments have various adaptations to help them survive and thrive despite the thin air. It’s common to talk about people “adapting” to the decreased oxygen when they arrive in the mountains, but “acclimating” is the proper word for describing the changes that individuals undergo when they are new to living at high altitude.
People acclimate to altitude by increasing their rate of respiration; by increasing the density of capillaries and the number of mitochondria; and by producing more red blood cells, more hemoglobin, and more of an enzyme that facilitates the release of oxygen from hemoglobin into the tissues.
The biological term “adaptation” refers to evolutionary modifications that occur over many generations. There have been evolutionary changes in many animals living at high altitude that allow them to thrive in the thinner air. These are genetic changes within a species or population rather than changes that individuals experience as a reaction to living at altitude.
Species (or populations within species) that live at high altitude have genes that favor the release of oxygen from red blood cells into the tissues, making it easier to deliver oxygen from the blood to the rest of the body. They also often have a type of hemoglobin in the red blood cells that is more attractive on the chemical level to oxygen. That makes it easier to take up oxygen and reach high levels of oxygen saturation without the dangers of too many red blood cells or too much hemoglobin.
Many high-altitude animals such as yaks, snow leopards and the Tibetan mastiff (a domestic dog breed) have enlarged lungs and hearts, and a greater density of blood vessels than their close relatives who live lower. Future studies will investigate which of these adaptations are present in the yellow-rumped leaf-eared mouse, and will also look for as-yet-unknown adaptations.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.
