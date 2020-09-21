London Zoo: High praise for the yellow-rumped leaf-eared mouse

People acclimate to altitude by increasing their rate of respiration; by increasing the density of capillaries and the number of mitochondria; and by producing more red blood cells, more hemoglobin, and more of an enzyme that facilitates the release of oxygen from hemoglobin into the tissues.

The biological term “adaptation” refers to evolutionary modifications that occur over many generations. There have been evolutionary changes in many animals living at high altitude that allow them to thrive in the thinner air. These are genetic changes within a species or population rather than changes that individuals experience as a reaction to living at altitude.

Species (or populations within species) that live at high altitude have genes that favor the release of oxygen from red blood cells into the tissues, making it easier to deliver oxygen from the blood to the rest of the body. They also often have a type of hemoglobin in the red blood cells that is more attractive on the chemical level to oxygen. That makes it easier to take up oxygen and reach high levels of oxygen saturation without the dangers of too many red blood cells or too much hemoglobin.

Many high-altitude animals such as yaks, snow leopards and the Tibetan mastiff (a domestic dog breed) have enlarged lungs and hearts, and a greater density of blood vessels than their close relatives who live lower. Future studies will investigate which of these adaptations are present in the yellow-rumped leaf-eared mouse, and will also look for as-yet-unknown adaptations.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0