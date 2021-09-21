London Zoo: Hey, what's the matter, isopod got your tongue?

If rabid fans of BTS, Harry Potter and FC Barcelona can barely match the level of enthusiasm you have for gross and disturbing lifestyles, you’ll find everything about the tongue-eating isopod enthralling.
They are parasites of fish, and presumably the stuff of ichthyological nightmares. These marine isopods are most commonly found on snapper, although other fish such as grunts and grunion can be their victims, too. After entering the gills of their host fish, the young parasites attach to the gill arches, and live there as they continue developing.
Once fully developed, a female detaches herself from the gills and travels to the fish’s mouth. She uses her back legs to hold onto the tongue and severs the blood vessels in the tongue. She eats the blood from the wounds she creates, and without proper blood flow, the tongue shrinks substantially and eventually falls off.
The tongue-eating isopod then attaches its own body to the stub of the tongue, essentially replacing the tongue with her own body as a kind of living prosthetic. It’s the only parasite known to use its body to replace an entire organ of its host. The isopod survives by eating blood and mucous from the fish’s mouth. The fish continues to live, eat and reproduce just as it would without this unwelcome parasite, though perhaps not quite as successfully, and often becoming a little underweight.
It’s always a female that replaces the fish’s tongue, but every individual begins life as a male. The young male who becomes largest while developing in the gills of its host transforms into a female. (Species that change from one sex to another are called sequential hermaphrodites and the subset of those that change from males into females are called protandrous hermaphrodites.) Females grow to a couple of centimeters in length, and males are roughly half that size.
After the female is established in the position normally occupied by the tongue, males lingering in the gill arches move to the mouth to mate with her. The result is a brood of tongue-eating isopods that disperse into the water. They are free-living as juveniles, but must enter a new fish host through its gills in order to complete their development.
Scientists have suggested that the reason these isopods assume the role of the fish’s tongue is to keep the fish alive by allowing it to keep feeding even with a lost body part. A host that remains alive is critical for the isopod’s survival and ability to produce offspring.
Sometimes people buy fish for consumption and find one of these parasites in the mouth of their purchase. There was even a lawsuit in which a customer complained about being poisoned by eating an isopod cooked with the snapper it had parasitized. The customer did not win the case, though, because isopods are not poisonous to people.
The tongue-eating isopod is a real winner at being gross, and also excels in the category of unusual (but successful!) ways to thrive in this world.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.