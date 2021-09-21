London Zoo: Hey, what's the matter, isopod got your tongue?

It’s always a female that replaces the fish’s tongue, but every individual begins life as a male. The young male who becomes largest while developing in the gills of its host transforms into a female. (Species that change from one sex to another are called sequential hermaphrodites and the subset of those that change from males into females are called protandrous hermaphrodites.) Females grow to a couple of centimeters in length, and males are roughly half that size.

After the female is established in the position normally occupied by the tongue, males lingering in the gill arches move to the mouth to mate with her. The result is a brood of tongue-eating isopods that disperse into the water. They are free-living as juveniles, but must enter a new fish host through its gills in order to complete their development.

Scientists have suggested that the reason these isopods assume the role of the fish’s tongue is to keep the fish alive by allowing it to keep feeding even with a lost body part. A host that remains alive is critical for the isopod’s survival and ability to produce offspring.