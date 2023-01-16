London Zoo: Hedgehogs are popular for good reasons

Are hedgehogs cuter than they are fascinating or more fascinating than they are cute? That’s debatable but not easily answerable.

On the side of Team Cute, most hedgehogs are small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. They range from 13-35 centimeters in length and weigh anywhere from 155 grams to just over 2 kilograms. They have short legs, tiny cone-shaped faces, and itty-bitty paws.

With 17 species, there is variation, but quite a few have a brown or black mask around their eyes. A lot of their fur, which is made of keratin just like our hair and nails, is modified into two-toned spines, which are sometimes called quills. They have 3,000-5,000 of them on their body, covering everything except their faces, legs, and bellies. Their spines make them look like a roly-poly ball of spiky fur or a “pincushion with legs.”

Hedgehogs make little grunting noises (reminiscent of pigs) when they forage, which they often do in hedges — two facts that are the source of their unusual name. They eat a variety of invertebrates including slugs, caterpillars, beetles, worms, maggots, and earwigs. Their tendency to eat species that cause damage to crops explains why they are commonly referred to as “the gardener’s friend.”

On the side of Team Fascinating, their spines provide protection against predators — which is why they curl up in a ball to protect their vulnerable body parts and maximize this defense mechanism — but they have other functions, too. The spines are hollow and the air pockets within create enough buoyancy to allow hedgehogs to float and to swim. The thousands of overlapping spines also act as shock absorbers, cushioning these animals in the event of a fall and preventing injury in the event of a rough landing.

Hedgehogs can handle snakes better than you might expect for such a small mammal. Their sharp, spiny exterior offers some protection from bites as the snakes can be hurt by the quills, and they can handle venom in an unexpected way. Their plasma contains factors capable of neutralizing the hemorrhagic action of viper venom. If they come into contact with an unfamiliar smell, hedgehogs bite or chew at it, and then secrete a froth from their saliva which they deposit on their spines. They contort their bodies to reach spines all over their body.

Nobody knows why they do this behavior, which is called “self-anointing,” but they may do it to mask their own scent in order to be less vulnerable to predators. Another possibility is that they are using the chemicals to create an irritating toxin that offers protection. A less widely held theory is that spines with strong scents make a hedgehog more sexually attractive to potential mates.

We can say with certainty that hedgehogs are popular and adorable—among the best loved mammals out there — but it’s hard to say if that’s due to cuteness or their fascinating nature. Maybe there’s no reason for debate, as there’s nothing more attractive than being genuinely fascinating!