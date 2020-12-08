London Zoo: Haters take note: Bats have envious immune response

So, there is variation in a trait (speed of reproduction) and that trait is inherited from one generation to the next thanks to genetics. There is competition to survive and to reproduce, and some traits influence success in that competition. The result is a change in the population over time — an increase in the speed of reproduction. Bat immune systems lead to the quicker reproduction of viruses.

The process just described is an example of evolution by natural selection, as described by Charles Darwin, who said in his famous book "On the Origin of Species," “I have called this principle, by which each slight variation, if useful, is preserved, by the term Natural Selection.” The “useful variation” in this case (from the perspective of the virus) is faster reproduction. That’s not a big problem for bats, but when those viruses end up in species (like humans) without such effective immune systems that have the ability to protect their cells against viruses, the virus is very dangerous. It spreads quickly, reaching really high viral loads within infected individuals.

Bats have unfairly been on the receiving end of so much hate as the source of highly contagious and virulent viruses. It’s not bats’ fault the viruses that infect them can cause us so much harm. In fact, human actions are exacerbating many of our bat virus problems. Stress from environmental threats to bats may cause them to shed even more viruses in body fluids and waste products. That, combined with increased human encroachment on bat habitat, make it more likely that viruses from bats will infect humans.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0