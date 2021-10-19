London Zoo: Hang out with these 'associates,' pitcher plants and bats

With Halloween approaching, many children are renewing their annual interest in bats. A pitcher plant in Borneo, Nepenthes hemsleyana, has an interest in bats that’s not seasonal, and it’s under strong evolutionary pressure to attract these Halloween icons. Bats are found inside these plants so often they’re considered associates, scientifically speaking. Both bats and pitcher plants receive something from this partnership that they can’t provide on their own. Both species benefit, which means their association is a mutualism.

Like all plants, pitcher plants need nitrogen and other nutrients, but they live in areas in which those substances are in short supply due to poor soil, such as acidic bogs. Other plant species that live in such habitats—Venus flytraps, sundews and many pitcher plants—acquire nitrogen and other nutrients by trapping insects and other small arthropods that they can then digest and absorb. Species that do this are called carnivorous plants.

Animals are the source of nutrients for N. hemsleyana, but they don’t always eat the animals to get what they need. These pitcher plants capture fewer insects than other carnivorous plants typically do, have less nectar and odor attractants, and lack the UV patterns that so often draw in insects. They are able to survive and thrive because they obtain about a third of their nitrogen needs from guano (bat poop).