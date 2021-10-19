London Zoo: Hang out with these 'associates,' pitcher plants and bats

With Halloween approaching, many children are renewing their annual interest in bats. A pitcher plant in Borneo, Nepenthes hemsleyana, has an interest in bats that’s not seasonal, and it’s under strong evolutionary pressure to attract these Halloween icons. Bats are found inside these plants so often they’re considered associates, scientifically speaking. Both bats and pitcher plants receive something from this partnership that they can’t provide on their own. Both species benefit, which means their association is a mutualism.
Like all plants, pitcher plants need nitrogen and other nutrients, but they live in areas in which those substances are in short supply due to poor soil, such as acidic bogs. Other plant species that live in such habitats—Venus flytraps, sundews and many pitcher plants—acquire nitrogen and other nutrients by trapping insects and other small arthropods that they can then digest and absorb. Species that do this are called carnivorous plants.
Animals are the source of nutrients for N. hemsleyana, but they don’t always eat the animals to get what they need. These pitcher plants capture fewer insects than other carnivorous plants typically do, have less nectar and odor attractants, and lack the UV patterns that so often draw in insects. They are able to survive and thrive because they obtain about a third of their nitrogen needs from guano (bat poop).
The guano deposited by roosting Hardwicke’s Woolly Bats provides the plants with essential nutrients. These bats require places to roost with a favorable microclimate and without many parasites, and the plants they associate with provide such roosts for bats. It's a snug fit for the bat—perfect for roosting. Hardwicke’s Woolly Bats are the only bat species that has ever been found roosting in a pitcher plant. Individuals that roost in N. hemsleyana plants are healthier and have fewer parasites than those that roost in related species of pitcher plants. By attracting bats to them, the plants gain access to more of the guano for which they are hungry.
Hardwicke’s Woolly Bats have the highest frequency calls of any bat species, which may make it easier for them to detect the right species of pitcher plants. Individuals of this plant species attract bats because the dish-shaped structure on the plants is highly effective at reflecting back the sound waves of the ultrasonic echolocation calls bats use to navigate in their environment. A visual analogy would be if the plants were metallic and reflected light back so that the gleam of them was unmistakable.
Researchers demonstrated experimentally that bats choose pitcher plants with an embellished dish-shaped structure over normal plants, and choose unaltered plants over plants with this structure removed. It’s likely that evolutionary pressure has affected the shape of the plants to make them more welcoming to bats as well as easier for them to find. This is the first demonstration of a bat-attracting plant structure for a purpose other than pollination.
The link between bats and pitcher plants is every bit as cool as the association between neighbors and trick-or-treaters.
