London Zoo: Good things come to animal predators who wait

Unsuspecting ants fall into the trap, which is difficult to escape. The slope of the trap is near the “critical angle of repose” — the steepest angle the sand can be without collapsing, so it is on the verge of doing just that if disturbed even slightly. An insect trying to climb out will struggle to gain a proper foothold, especially as the antlion will chuck sand at it, causing the sides of the pit to collapse, bringing the ant back down to its waiting jaws.

Not all antlions build traps, but they are all patient. Some species hide in small holes in trees, waiting for prey to wander by. One species spends several years on the surface of rocks waiting and ambushing passing prey. They are so patient they end up covered with lichen that has grown on them during that time.

Like other sit and wait predators, the stonefish is extremely well camouflaged. Blending into the coral and rocks of its native Australia and sometimes even sporting algae growing on their bodies, stonefish often go unnoticed by prey. They have large mouths that create enough pressure to take in prey that wanders close and then swallow it whole.

Unsuspecting humans sometimes fail to notice these fish as well, which is unfortunate because stepping on one can result in being injected with the world’s most toxic fish venom. Without treatment, a human in such a situation can die within an hour — not too different than the typical interval between eruptions of Old Faithful.

